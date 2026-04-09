MONTREAL, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation announces the appointment of Karl Blackburn as its president and chief executive officer. He will officially assume his duties on April 21.

The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation Appoints Karl Blackburn as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CNW Group/Montreal Heart Institute Foundation)

"The Foundation has achieved several major milestones over the past few years, fuelled by a powerful mission and a profoundly dedicated community. It is with the utmost confidence that we welcome Karl Blackburn to the senior executive team. His unifying leadership, his in-depth knowledge of economic issues, and his ability to mobilize others will all be precious assets for the Foundation," said Board Chair Daniel Lamarre.

Karl Blackburn is an entrepreneur and renowned leader whose professional background has spanned economics, public affairs, and social engagement. He previously led the Conseil du patronat du Québec and has been involved in government relations and economic development in both Quebec and abroad where he mobilized key stakeholders around large-scale initiatives. He excels within complex environments and has a proven track record of rallying actors around common objectives.

"I am thrilled to join the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation. I will put all my energy, my experience, and my professional network to the service of the Foundation, the MHI, and patients. I am wholeheartedly inspired by its mission and by the unwavering commitment of its community. It will be an honour to play a part in its success," said Karl Blackburn.

The board of directors also wishes to acknowledge the contributions of Alain Gignac whose leadership has played an integral part in the Foundation's growth. He will remain available to ensure a smooth transition.

The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation continues its work in support of the Institute's mission, for the benefit of patients and the advancement of knowledge in the field of cardiovascular medicine.

About the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

Founded in 1977, the Foundation raises and administers funds to support the MHI's innovative projects and fight cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one cause of mortality. Thanks to the Foundation's philanthropic events and contributions from donors, the MHI has become a global pioneer in cardiovascular health and the nation's leading cardiology research centre. Since it was founded, the Foundation has raised more than $400 million. These funds have made major breakthroughs possible and are used to support the MHI's specialists, professionals, and researchers as they provide cutting-edge care to tens of thousands of Quebecers.

SOURCE Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

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