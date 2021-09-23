From the 23 rd of September to the 23 rd of October, 22 performances will be staged, free of charge, in iconic downtown Montréal venues such as the Oasis of the St. James United Church, Christ Church Cathedral, Le Jardin d'art de BAnQ, la Bibliothèque des archives nationales du Québec, the square at Place-des-Arts and l'Amphithéâtre Pierre-Péladeau at Le Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

The high point of this stirring celebration of downtown Montréal will take place on October the 18th at the Salle Bourgie of the Montréal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA). Denis Brott CM, world renowned cellist, conductor, and founder of the Montreal Chamber Music Festival, will present an evening of Beethoven and Schubert in the company of violin soloist Andrew Wan and Les Jeunes Virtuoses de Montréal. The performance will mark the launch of the 26th Festival de musique de chambre de Montréal.

"It's important to react to the constraints imposed by the pandemic by showcasing these talented musicians who have been kept apart for too long. Les Jeunes Virtuoses de Montréal will celebrate the city and the wonderful artists it nurtures" says Mr. Brott, who hails the unqualified support provided by Mayor Valérie Plante and the City of Montréal as part of its program "Agir pour l'animation du centre-ville par les festivals et événements".

Weather permitting, the concerts will all take place outdoors. Otherwise, every effort will be made, in accordance with all sanitary regulations, to present concerts indoors.

"Financial support from the City of Montréal is at the heart of this program. It will provide an outlet and income for young artists whose activities have been drastically curtailed for more than a year" says Mr. Brott. Additional contributors include BMO Financial Group, CHUM, COGECO, senior living residences and others.

"The democratization of chamber music is a wonderful thing" says Mr. Brott. "Fans and musicians alike will revel in it and the unversed will experience a sensory and emotional event that they will never forget."

"I congratulate everyone at Le Festival de musique de chambre de Montréal for sharing their talent and their passion in celebration of the city and the downtown that we love. I invite one and all to bask in the sights and the sounds that will help to breathe life back into the soul of a weary populace. Vive Montréal." says Mayor Valérie Plante.

SOURCE Montreal Chamber Music Festival - Les Jeunes Virtuoses de Montréal

For further information: Source: Denis Brott, CM, Founder, Conductor, Artistic director, Montreal Chamber Music Festival; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, Vice-president - Corporate communications, NATIONAL Public Relations, 514 898-4636 (Cell), [email protected]