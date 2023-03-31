THE MONTREAL-BASED COMPANY MONLOVE GETS A GREAT SUCCESS AT THE PREMIERE OF ALL SYSTEMS ARE GO PRESENTED AT THE KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX ON MARCH 24

MONTREAL, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has commissioned Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson of Monlove, the renowned Montreal production company, to create All Systems Are Go, a unique, original, educational and immersive experience featuring the beloved Peanuts characters, including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Sally, Marcie, Linus, Lucy, Franklin and Schroeder.



The seasoned duo of Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson acted respectively as creators of the experience's original concept, story, and music as well as executive producers for this new project. After two years of work where everything was conceived and created in their Montreal studio, the very first performance finally took place on March 24th at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.



All Systems Are Go completely filled the Universe Theater for the opening weekend performances and revealed Monlove's unique expertise in combining story, puppetry, music, video and cutting-edge technology. Visitors from around the world will be able to see the work of this innovative Canadian company.

Monlove (CNW Group/Monlove) Monlove (CNW Group/Monlove) Monlove Monlove (CNW Group/Monlove)

« We are over the Moon at the opportunity to work with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide on this project to conceive a world-class experience that will both entertain and educate the audience about what NASA has achieved and will pursue in the future. The creative potential for telling this larger-than-life story through the eyes of the fabled Peanuts characters is as vast and exciting as space itself. »

Monlove's CEO & Founder - Ella Louise Allaire

Chief Content Officer - Martin Lord Ferguson

All Systems Are Go is performed in the Universe Theater at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, where guests can join Snoopy and Woodstock as they are called by a Launch Director to assist with the next NASA mission – Artemis. From training for the mission to testing the Orion spacecraft to visiting other planets, visitors can go on a sensational, out-of-this-world 20-minute adventure full of history, education and imagination.



To enhance the quality of the immersive All Systems Are Go experience, an original score, created by Allaire and Ferguson exclusively for the show, will showcase an eclectic mix of orchestral, contemporary, and jazz styles. The Universe Theater has been updated with screens, lights and integrated laser projectors. Before the show even starts, guests can participate in an interactive experience via their smartphones to reveal hidden space elements and create a unique music sequence.

"Peanuts has had a long association with space, starting with NASA's Apollo 10 mission in the 1960's to Snoopy being the zero-gravity indicator on the upcoming launch of Artemis I", said Craig Herman, Vice President, Global Brand Experiences & Publishing, Peanuts Worldwide. "This joint effort between Monlove, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide is a fantastic avenue for fans to learn about Peanuts and NASA's storied history as well as experience Charles Schulz's iconic characters in a new and exciting way."

ABOUT MONLOVE

Founded in 2005 by Ella Louise Allaire, in partnership with Martin Lord Ferguson, the Montreal-based, production company Monlove is a global leader in adapting family brands and developing creative content for live stage, immersive experiences and digital mediums. By providing concept, story, music, puppetry and video services for large-scale shows, it brings to life creative content and unforgettable stories for audiences seeking unique experiences. The Company's broad range of celebrated clients includes Warner Bros., Peanuts Worldwide, Delaware North, NASA, 20th Century Fox, Cirque du Soleil, Disney, CBS, NBC, ABC, Holiday On Ice, and APM Music Hollywood. Monlove's tremendously popular shows combine cutting edge technology with exceptional music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive audience response, video, aerial arts, and video mapping. The company's credo is to innovate with ideas that send a message of love and hope to the world.

SOURCE Monlove

For further information: FFI: Marie-France Privée : [email protected] : 514-814-7844