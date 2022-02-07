Voice acting agency renowned for its use of metal vocalists and monster creation celebrates international expansion with all-new website and trailer

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Acclaimed voice acting agency The Monster Factory proudly announces it is expanding its team of voice talent and services internationally to 18 countries covering parts of Europe, Asia and Latin America. The agency expansion brings the addition of more than one hundred new voice talents, primarily metal vocalists, allowing the company to now offer its unique expertise on a global level. In celebration, TMF has released an all-new website and video trailer highlighting its extensive voice talent from all around the world!

With nearly two decades of experience skillfully creating and designing voices for hundreds of monsters and creatures on AAA video game titles, films and TV series, The Monster Factory has gained recognition for bringing together talented vocalists from the world of metal music to create vivid, and sometimes horrifyingly macabre, soundscapes and experiences. The studio's stellar credits for bringing top-tier performances to AAA titles includes Resident Evil 7, various entries to the Dead By Daylight and Far Cry series and most recently Eidos-Montréal's TGA award-winning Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The expansion brings an increased capacity to cover several languages and offer more services, providing customized solutions to fulfill the audio needs of video game and movie producers. TMF's full-service offerings now include sound creation, casting, voice acting, localization, voice direction, recording and sound design. To highlight this, the studio has released a new video featuring its talent from around the world: We are Monsters.

Additionally, the updated website has added a new Voice Market feature which allows audio directors, sound designers and other audio professionals in the entertainment industry to listen to a wide variety of sound samples recorded by TMF's team. They can then select and hire the voice talents they want to work with directly through the website.

"We are honoured to work with such an incredible team of metal vocalists, vocal coaches and professional voice actresses and actors from around the world. We are confident that, with the newest additions to our company and the upgraded services we now provide, we are offering the entertainment industry an innovative and unique alternative on how to create unbelievable sound for their projects," said The Monster Factory's President Sébastien Croteau.

About The Monster Factory

The Monster Factory is your one-stop shop for everything related to otherwordly sounds. Specializing in sound creation for all monsters, creatures, aliens, zombies, etc., it offers multiple services linked to their unique expertise in voicing these characters in video games and movies.

