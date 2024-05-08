This must-attend event, combining tastings, discoveries, and music, will take place at the Windsor Station and in the Rio Tinto Courtyard in downtown Montreal.

MONTREAL, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Mondial de la bière will celebrate its 30th edition May 24-26, 2024, in the magnificent heritage setting of the Windsor Station and the Rio Tinto Courtyard, in the heart of downtown Montreal. Once again this year, the largest international beer festival in America will delight all enthusiasts, with over 100 breweries present or represented and a wide variety of products to taste.

"We are truly proud to have reached this milestone in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Mondial de la bière this year, which is THE must-attend event to discover a smorgasbord of beers, share with friends, and taste responsibly. Whether they are novices, epicureans, connoisseurs, or simply curious, all beer lovers are warmly invited to enjoy this anniversary edition to participate in various tasting activities with experts, all in a musical atmosphere accessible for free. We look forward to welcoming you!" declares Jeannine Marois, co-founder and CEO of the Mondial de la bière.

Diverse and festive entertainment

New this year, beer tasting workshops will be led by Stephen Beaumont, widely recognized in the global beer and spirits industries for over thirty years. He is the author of several books on beer including The World Atlas of Beer and The Beer & Food Companion, and has judged in many international tasting competitions, including the World Beer Awards, the Brussels Beer Challenge, and the Canada Beer Cup.

"I am thrilled to participate in this special edition of the Mondial de la bière where hop enthusiasts naturally converge. Beer is more than a drink; it's a sensory and cultural experience that unites people from around the world. I am honoured to share my passion and knowledge during the beer tasting workshops at the Mondial de la bière, where we will explore together the flavours and aromas that make each beer a work of art," emphasizes Stephen Beaumont.

In addition to these workshops, the general public will also be invited to participate in blind tastings. In the context of this competition, participants will have the opportunity to test their taste buds by blind tasting five beers specially brewed for the 30th edition of the Mondial de la bière. Six tasting sessions are planned per day, hosted by beer enthusiast and specialist Guy Lévesque.

A special show with flavours from Belgium , Brazil , France , and here!

For its 2024 edition, the Mondial will welcome an exceptional number of foreign brewers and owners, with a particular emphasis on imports from Belgium (21), Brazil (9), and France (8) with exclusive products grouped in dedicated pavilions. A total of 70 breweries from outside Quebec and over 200 imported beers will be featured.

Quebec and Canadian products will also be highlighted, with visitors having access to a space reserved for some of the winning beers of the Canada Beer Cup. They will also have the chance to taste the 27 beers specially brewed in Quebec for the 30th edition of the Mondial de la bière and participate in a blind tasting competition to determine the grand winner of this vintage! Distinguished by its exclusive offerings, this annual event also gives Quebec microbreweries a chance to showcase their products to consumers.

In addition to creations from brewers near and far, participants will find perfect food pairings for beer on-site. The complete list of breweries and food exhibitors can be found here.

16th edition of the Mbière Greg Noonan competition

This is a totally original competition that stands out by eliminating the reference to a style as a criterion for judging the quality of the beers in competition; the evaluation is therefore essentially based on the intrinsic qualities of the beer. This annual competition pays tribute to Greg Noonan, who was a pioneer in the United States for home brewing methodology, a celebrated brewing author, co-founder of one of the first brewpubs in New England (Vermont Pub & Brewery, Burlington, Vermont), and an innovator in brewing techniques.

A Platinum medal will be awarded to the beer that receives the highest score in the competition, and 10 Gold medals will be awarded to the 10 beers that receive the highest scores assigned by the judges, along with a certificate. The winners will be announced on Sunday, May 26th at 1:30 PM. The jury includes Natacha Baijot, founding member and brewer, La Chope Angus – Quebec; René Brideau, sales director, Brasseux d'la Côte New Brunswick; Sylvain Fazan, tasting expert and author – Switzerland; Francis Mainardi, beer expert and marketing – Brazil; and Jordan St-John, beer expert and judge – Ontario and Jean-Michel Tisseur, head brewer, Microbrasserie Mutoïde – Quebec.

Food and beer trucks join the festivities

To mark its 30th edition, the Mondial de la bière will offer visitors a significant novelty by welcoming food and beer trucks offering a variety of gourmet dishes! During the three days of the event, festival-goers will also be immersed in a festive atmosphere combining DJs, entertainment, and musical performances on the outdoor terrace.

An event accessible to all

Four packages are available in the Mondial de la bière's virtual shop, ranging in price from $10 to $30. For blind tastings, the $15 registration fee includes a black blind tasting glass and the tasting of two ounces for each of the five beers. The awarding of medals to three winning breweries of the blind tasting competition will take place on Sunday evening. Visitors can also purchase their package or tasting coupons at the event reception, which remains free to enjoy the atmosphere and musical performances.

Mondial de la bière 2024 in short Date: From Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26, 2024 Hours: Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. / Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Location: Windsor Station and Rio Tinto Courtyard

1160, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal (Quebec) H3C 1B3 Metro access: Lucien-L'Allier or Bonaventure station Entry: Free Packages: 4 packages available Tasting: Rechargeable payment card with virtual tasting coupons

1 coupon = $1 + taxes / average of 2 to 8 coupons per tasting for most beers Quantity: 2 or 4 ounces per tasting Glass: Tastings will be exclusively served in a Mondial de la bière glass from the 1994 to 2024 editions, designed for responsible consumption. If the visitor does not have a Mondial de la bière glass, they must purchase one on-site for $10, $15, or $20 + taxes depending on the chosen package. Blind tasting: $15, including 1 black blind tasting glass and tasting of 2 ounces for each of the 5 beers.

Impressive statistics

Since its inception in 1994, the Mondial de la bière has welcomed over 2.2 million visitors during 168 days of activities! A total of 2,632 breweries from 45 countries, 19 American states, 8 Canadian provinces, and 2 territories have participated in the event, as well as 559 food exhibitors, cider mills, meaderies, distilleries, and industry representatives. A total of 10,239 beers have been tasted by festival-goers, along with 1,158 ciders, wines, meads, and distilled products. As for beer sales, they amounted to $14,503,042.

About the Mondial de la bière

Founded in 1994, the Mondial de la bière is a unique and friendly tasting event considered a gateway to the brewing industry in Quebec and beyond. Over the years, this gathering has become the largest international beer festival in North America, and its reputation extends beyond the country's borders. A major player in the development of the brewing industry in Quebec, the Mondial de la bière is a privileged witness to the evolution of consumer tastes for beer.

