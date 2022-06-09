The Minto Group Donates $250,000 to new Orléans Health Hub

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minto Group ("Minto") has donated $250,000 to the Montfort Foundation as a formal Building Partner of the new Orléans Health Hub, to support the development of its Mental Health and Wellness program.

Located at the corner of Mer-Bleue Road and Brian Coburn Boulevard, the Orléans Health Hub offers residents of Ottawa's east end a range of specialized clinics, rehabilitation programs, seniors' services and more.

The partnership is a proud endeavor for Minto, having supported healthcare organizations in the Ottawa area for more than 20 years, including the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, the Ottawa Hospital and the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

"Caring for the mental health and well-being of our community has always been a priority," says Brent Strachan, Division President at Minto Communities Ottawa. "We're thrilled to support such a progressive, innovative facility that's uniquely focused on the mental health needs of patients."

To inspire staff, patients and visitors—and to visually commemorate its contribution—Minto also gifted a new mural to the hospital's Mental Health and Wellness program. Flowing lines and soothing colours depict a sunset scene that evokes a connection to nature, a common theme among the artist's work.

"Maintaining a personal relationship with nature is vital," says mural artist Ryan Smeeton. "It's intrinsically interwoven with one's health and well-being. This project was the perfect opportunity to expand upon this vision with a piece that contributes to a healing, soothing and forward-thinking environment."

About the Montfort Foundation

Since 1986, the Montfort Foundation has been ensuring the health and wellness of the Eastern Ontario community by receiving and managing funds for the development, expansion and promotion of the Montfort Hospital's mission in the areas of health, education, research, and community well-being. To learn more, visit montfortfoundation.ca.

About the Orléans Health Hub

The Orléans Health Hub is an extension of the Montfort Hospital, developed in partnership with Bruyère, Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, CHEO, Eastern Ottawa Resource Centre, ParaMed, Ottawa Public Health, Geriatric Psychiatry Community Services of Ottawa and Home and Community Care Support Services Champlain.To learn more about the Orléans Health Hub, visit carrefoursanteorleans.com.

About The Minto Group

The Minto Group is one of the premier real estate companies in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and investment management platform. Since 1955, Minto has built more than 95,800 new homes, and currently manages more than 14,600 rental suites and 2.4 million square feet of office and retail space. As an investment manager, Minto manages private capital on behalf of institutional clients.

The company is a three-time Builder of the Year winner with the Greater Ottawa Home Builders' Association (GOHBA), three-time winner of the Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year award, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award, and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The Minto Group was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019. To learn more about Minto Group, visit minto.com.

SOURCE Minto Inc. (Minto Corporate Services)

For further information: Anne Murphy, Director, Communications, Minto Group, [email protected]