QUÉBEC, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister of Finance Eric Girard announced the start of online pre-budget consultations. This exercise is part of the process of preparing the Québec government's 2021-2022 budget.

The purpose of these consultations, which run until February 5, is to allow citizens to express their views on the government's fiscal policy directions by answering a short questionnaire, which can be accessed by clicking the following link: http://consultations.finances.gouv.qc.ca/Consultprebudg/2021-2022/index_en.html.

Over the next few weeks, the Minister will also meet with many representatives of organizations from various sectors of Québec society to discuss their vision and ideas regarding Québec's economic and social development.

Note that the list of organizations, the submitted briefs and the online consultation are available on the Ministère des Finances website at consultations.finances.gouv.qc.ca.

Quotation:

"The next budget will be particularly important for Québec's future. Our government wants to hear from the population. We welcome all ideas and proposals that could help restart the economy and better meet the needs of citizens."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

