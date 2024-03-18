The Midnight Group launches a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP")

EDMONTON, AB, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - On December 5, 2022, Midnight Integrated Financial Inc., Tower Adventures Ltd., Booker Adventure Corp., and Comstock Adventure Corp. (collectively, the "Midnight Group") obtained creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, appointing Ernst & Young Inc. as monitor (the "Monitor").

On March 14, 2024, the Alberta Court of King's Bench granted an order ("SISP Order") approving a sales and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") to solicit bids to purchase the Midnight Group's assets, which includes personal property, various shareholdings and certain real properties (collectively, the "Assets").

Copies of the SISP Order, the SISP and all related materials can be found on the Monitor's website at www.ey.com/ca/midnight or by contacting the Monitor at [email protected].

An information memorandum setting out particulars of the Assets is available upon request, subject to conditions.

Ernst & Young Inc.

Monitor of the Midnight Group

EPCOR Tower, 10423-101 Street, Suite 1400

Edmonton, Alberta T5H 0E7

