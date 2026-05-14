OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Michener Awards Foundation is pleased to announce that editorial cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon and journalist Vaughn Palmer are the recipients of the 2026 Michener-Baxter Award for exceptional service to Canadian journalism.

Presented annually, the Michener-Baxter Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Canadian journalism and public service through a career dedicated to integrity, excellence, and the public good.

"Bruce MacKinnon and Vaughn Palmer have each shaped public understanding in profound ways through careers defined by integrity, curiosity, and an unwavering commitment to accountability," said Margo Goodhand, President of the Michener Awards Foundation. "Their work demonstrates the many forms public service journalism can take -- from incisive political reporting to editorial cartooning that goes straight to the heart of a story. Both have made extraordinary contributions to Canadian public discourse."

Bruce MacKinnon

Bruce MacKinnon's greatest skill is synthesizing often complex news stories into a single cartoon that drills to the core of an issue. For four decades, his pencil has captured the human side of the news -- empathy, anger, joy, and sadness. His work is insightful, poignant, and direct, but always approachable for readers of The Chronicle Herald.

MacKinnon could have taken his talent to larger markets, but chose to remain in his beloved Nova Scotia, where his contribution to public discourse -- and to the imperative of local journalism -- has been unparalleled. Through his editorial cartoons, he has challenged governments, comforted communities in moments of tragedy, and reflected the values and concerns of Atlantic Canadians with compassion and wit.

Vaughn Palmer

For more than four decades, Palmer has relentlessly pursued accountability from public office holders in British Columbia's capital. Armed initially with a pocket calculator and relentless curiosity, he developed a remarkable talent for transforming dense ministry reports into columns governments would rather leave unread.

His reporting exposed billion-dollar cost overruns associated with construction of the Coquihalla Highway, a scoop that led to a public inquiry and helped establish a new standard for provincial accountability. He later revealed wasteful spending related to the Site C dam and the design and mechanical failures surrounding British Columbia's fast ferries program. His reporting and political columns remain essential reading for anyone seeking to understand public life and governance in British Columbia.

Beyond his reporting, Palmer has also been a passionate advocate for literacy and reading, championing the importance of informed citizenship and civic engagement.

The Michener-Baxter Award will be presented during the Michener Awards ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The ceremony celebrates excellence in Canadian public service journalism and brings together leaders from journalism, public life, and civil society from across the country.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About the Michener Awards Foundation

The Michener Awards Foundation celebrates and supports excellence in public service journalism in Canada. Through its annual awards and fellowships, the Foundation encourages investigative reporting and the pursuit of stories that serve the public good.

SOURCE Michener Awards Foundation

Media Contact: Jill Clark, Senior Advisor, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-619-0230, [email protected]