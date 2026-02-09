OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Submissions for the 2025 Michener Award, Canada's premier journalism award, and for two Michener Fellowships, are being accepted until 11:59 PM PST, February 20, 2026. Submissions can be made at www.michenerawards.ca

The Michener Award is presented annually to news organizations, rather than individuals. Entries are judged for their professionalism, their impact on the public, and the degree of arms-length public benefit that is generated. The Michener Awards Foundation offers two fellowships, one in support of investigative reporting and one dedicated to the enrichment of journalism education. Each fellowship is for $40,000 and up to $5,000 in expenses.

The Michener – Deacon Fellowship for Investigative Reporting encourages excellence in journalism that serves the public interest through improvements in public policy, ethical standards, corporate governance or the lives of Canadians.

The Michener – L. Richard O'Hagan Fellowship for Journalism Education is dedicated to the advancement and enrichment of the education of Canadian journalists and journalism students. Learn more about Fellowship eligibility here.

Winners will be announced at the Michener Awards ceremony in June 2026.

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's voluntary Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

