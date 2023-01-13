MN-S is offering assistance and support to Star Blanket Cree Nation during this very challenging time

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan stands in solidarity with Star Blanket Cree Nation today as they announced the results of the ground penetrating radar searches from the past year, including the painful discovery of a young child's remains.

"Today's announcement is difficult for all Indigenous peoples across Canada, but particularly for us in Saskatchewan," said Vice President of the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan Michelle LeClair. "We echo the calls made today for justice for the Survivors of residential schools, including Métis Survivors and their families. Our collective hearts break for Star Blanket Cree Nation."

Many Métis children were taken and subjected to the residential school system alongside their First Nations and Inuit brothers and sisters. Due to the lack of recognition for the Métis experience in residential schools, Métis survivors and their families have not seen justice, nor have they received financial compensation for the traumas they endured.

"We know through the stories of our Elders and Survivors that Métis children were students at schools across the country – including the Lebret Indian Residential School – which makes this announcement particularly difficult for our community," explained Vice-President LeClair, "we hope that the ongoing examination of the grounds of Lebret provide more answers and an opportunity for justice for all who attended the school throughout its operation. We are here to support Star Blanket First Nation in any way we can to ensure all Indigenous children found at Lebret receive the dignity and respect now that they did not receive during their short lives."

