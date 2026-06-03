TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Medicus Pension Plan published its annual report today, Your Future. Our Commitment., reporting a robust funded status of 140% as of January 1, 2026, and a 13.7% investment return for 2025.

Building on this strong performance, Medicus also delivered several other notable achievements in 2025 that reflect both its financial strength and continued focus on delivering value to members.

For the fourth consecutive year, the plan provided members with 100% inflation protection, including a significant 4.7% increase for 2025. Participants in the 2025 buyback program saw an average increase of $20,000 in annual pension income and, further strengthening the plan's long‑term outlook, Medicus expanded its investment strategy with the addition of private assets, improving diversification and positioning the portfolio for more resilient performance over time.

"Throughout the year, we stayed firmly focused on what matters most to our members to strengthen the foundation that supports secure, reliable retirement income," says Simone Reitzes, Managing Director of the Medicus Pension Plan. "That focus drove meaningful progress, from advancing legislative efforts to expand the Plan into new jurisdictions, to delivering strong investment performance for long-term sustainability, and enhancing the overall member experience."

Designed for the unique needs of physicians, the Medicus Pension Plan is built around a deep understanding of physicians that includes the pressures they face, the complexity of their careers and what matters most when planning for a secure retirement. That insight drives outcomes members can rely on over the long term. The plan is guided by robust governance, where physician voices help keep the plan aligned with real-world physician experience.

"Medicus is offering predictability, discipline, and a long-term orientation, all of which matter enormously when physicians are thinking about their future financial security," says Dr. Christian Finley, Vice-Chair of the Medicus Pension Plan Administrative Board. Inflation increases help protect members' purchasing power and preserve the long-term value of their pension. With extended guarantee periods built into every option, Medicus also provides added certainty that members' families remain financially protected.

"We are grateful for the continued trust our growing member community places in Medicus," adds Reitzes. "Our purpose is clear: to provide physicians and their families with long-term, predictable financial security they can count on."

Learn more

Read the annual report here.

About Medicus

Tailored exclusively to the unique needs of physicians, the Medicus Pension Plan is a defined benefit multi-employer pension plan that offers the financial peace of mind that comes with a secure, predictable lifetime pension. Medicus is designed specifically for physicians, offers geographic mobility, includes physician representation on its Administrative Board, and has access to specialized institutional investment management because member assets are pooled in a single trust fund, allowing unique investment opportunities, risk sharing and a long-term investment horizon. Medicus is a registered pension plan under the Pension Benefits Act (Ontario) and the Income Tax Act (Canada). Medicus Pension Plan and its related logos are registered trademarks used under licence. For more information, please visit www.medicuspensionplan.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries, contact: Claire Dawson, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected].