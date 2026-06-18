Scotia Global Asset Management announces June 2026 cash distributions for Scotia ETFs

News provided byScotiabank
Jun 18, 2026, 09:11 ET
TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the June 2026 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis, as noted below. Unitholders of record on June 25, 2026, will receive a cash distribution payable on July 2, 2026, as noted below.
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Scotia ETF name
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Ticker
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Cash distribution
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Distribution
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Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF
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SITB
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0.049
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Monthly
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Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF
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SITC
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0.228
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Quarterly
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Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF
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SITE
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0.356
|
Quarterly
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Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF
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SITI
|
0.419
|
Quarterly
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Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF
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SRIB
|
0.052
|
Monthly
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Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF
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SRIC
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0.140
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Quarterly
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Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF
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SRII
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0.357
|
Quarterly
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Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF
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SRIU
|
0.067
|
Quarterly
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Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF
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SITU
|
0.118
|
Quarterly
For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit the Scotia Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) website.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
SOURCE Scotiabank
CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036
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