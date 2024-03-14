The Master Group selects Nuvei to accelerate online growth

Nuvei's unified commerce solution will exclusively power The Master Group's eCommerce and retail checkouts in Canada

MONTREAL, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has partnered with The Master Group, Canada's largest distributor in the HVAC-R industry, to optimize The Master Group's payments functionality and drive faster growth through an enhanced omnichannel experience.

The Master Group is leveraging Nuvei's unified commerce solution to accept credit and debit card payments seamlessly across its online and in-store sales channels. By adding card acceptance capabilities online through this new partnership, The Master Group can now provide a more convenient payment experience to customers who previously may have relied on cash or check payments on delivery, or to pick up orders in person.

In addition to streamlining payments for existing customers, Nuvei's technology is enabling The Master Group to expand into a broader market by enabling delivery and online payment options for the first time. Customers can now complete purchases through their preferred payment methods and channels for a fully digitized checkout experience that meets modern expectations.

The Master Group has selected Nuvei as its exclusive Canadian payments partner based on its ability to simplify payments, unify reporting and customer data across channels, and provide best-in-class checkout capabilities backed by enterprise-grade security and optimization features.

"Our customers' needs are evolving, and we required a payments partner that could provide the innovation, agility and scalability to keep pace with changing demands," stated John Kaul, President of The Master Group. "Nuvei's unified commerce solution equips us to meet our customers wherever and however they want to pay while streamlining our own operations. We're excited about the growth opportunities this partnership unlocks."

"Businesses across industries are recognizing the value of offering true omnichannel payments to create frictionless customer experiences and expand into new sales channels and markets," added Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO. "We're proud to partner with The Master Group as they embrace digital transformation and look forward to supporting their continued success."

About The Master Group

The Master Group is Canada's largest and one of North America's leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry distributors. The company celebrated 70 years in business in March 2022 and has been named one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies since 2010. Master provides solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors. Today, the company employs over 1,500 dynamic and dedicated team members. Together, the Master team serves the industry from 85 branches and seven distribution centres across Canada and the United States.

To learn more about The Master Group, visit www.master.ca

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

