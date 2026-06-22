The Master Group Expands U.S. Footprint with Acquisition of Distributor Corporation of New England (DCNE)

Strengthens Presence in New England and Enhances Residential and Commercial HVAC-R Distribution Capabilities

MONTREAL and MALDEN, Mass., June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Master Group, a leading North American distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, parts and supplies, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Distributor Corporation of New England, a well-established Carrier distributor serving the eastern New England region, including Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island for 63 years.

The acquisition supports Master's continued expansion in the United States and strengthens its presence in the Northeast U.S., an established HVAC market with sustained demand across both residential and commercial segments.

DCNE operates a network of eight locations across their territory and has built a strong and well-respected reputation for customer service, technical expertise and long-standing contractor relationships. Anchored by its alignment with Carrier Corporation, DCNE provides HVAC residential & commercial equipment, replacement parts & supplies, ductless solutions, support services and ongoing training classes to contractors and technicians throughout New England.

DCNE customers will continue to be supported by the experienced long-standing team they know and trust, while gaining the added benefit of Master's scale, resources and broader distribution capabilities. The acquisition also enhances Master's ability to serve contractors with an expanded product offering, increased geographic reach and continued focus on service excellence.

"The success of DCNE is first and foremost a reflection of what the Kolligian family and its team have built over the years," said Louis St-Laurent, CEO of The Master Group. "With a strong reputation grounded in customer trust, technical expertise and service excellence, DCNE represents exactly the type of organization we look to partner with as we continue to grow our presence in the U.S."

The addition of DCNE is a natural fit with Master's existing operations and long-term growth strategy. Together, Master and DCNE will be better positioned to support contractors across New England with expanded resources, continued local expertise and a shared commitment to helping customers succeed.

"Joining The Master Group represents an important milestone for DCNE," said Michele M. Kolligian, President & CEO of DCNE. "Our customers can be reassured that they will continue to receive the same quality of professional partnerships, technical knowledge and service commitment they have come to expect. The legacy of our family-owned and operated business, passed on to us by our late father, Gregory Archie Kolligian, has been the driving force behind our steadfast commitment to growing our business and providing quality service, knowledge and premium HVAC products since 1963. We extend our best wishes to The Master Group and the DCNE organization for continued success, as well as our valued customers and business associates."

Michele and Nancy Kolligian will continue to manage the business through a smooth transition.

Transaction Terms

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Master Group

The Master Group (Master) is Canada's largest HVAC-R distributor and one of North America's leading players in the industry. For more than 70 years, Master has supported contractors, engineers and industry partners with a broad portfolio of solutions across residential, commercial, institutional and industrial applications.

With now more than 2,000 dynamic and dedicated team members and a network of close to 100 branches, along with 9 distribution facilities across Canada and the United States, Master combines national scale with strong local presence. The company is known for its deep technical expertise, disciplined execution and long-standing partnerships with customers and suppliers.

Master's approach is grounded in growth, simplicity, teamwork and doing what's right -- focusing on practical innovation, operational excellence and helping its partners succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.

For more information, visit www.master.ca.

Improving lives, in every degree.

About DCNE

Distributor Corporation of New England (DCNE) is a leading HVAC distributor serving contractors across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

DCNE provides a full range of HVAC residential and commercial equipment, ductless solutions, parts & supplies and technical support services, with a team of seasoned sales and engineering professionals, and team of customer service associates with technical expertise across all product categories.

For more information, visit www.dcne.com.

SOURCE The Master Group

Media Contact: Monica Bhattacharya, Director, Internal and External Communications, [email protected]