MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Moovair announces the launch of Maelys™, a cooling-only, side-discharge system built for homes with forced air heating that require efficient, modern air conditioning. Maelys™ offers a smart alternative to traditional top-discharge AC units, offering high performance cooling.

"Maelys™ was designed to solve real installation challenges," said Chiranjiv Datta, Senior Director Residential Product Management. "It delivers the comfort, quiet performance, and flexibility homeowners expect when air conditioning is a priority."

Maelys Products (CNW Group/The Master Group) Maelys Logo (CNW Group/The Master Group)

Its low-profile, side-discharge design allows for flexible placement along the home, making it ideal for tight lots, townhomes, and urban properties. Inverter-driven technology adjusts output to reduce energy use during part-load conditions, delivering steady, efficient cooling.

Engineered for quiet operation, Maelys™ is well suited for sound-sensitive areas like bedrooms, patios, and home offices. It pairs with both cased and uncased coils for flexible installation options.

Each system includes a 10-year parts and compressor warranty, with optional labour coverage available through authorized dealers.

About Moovair

Distributed exclusively by The Master Group, Moovair delivers innovative, reliable HVAC solutions designed for real-world performance and modern living. With a focus on comfort, efficiency, and practical installation, Moovair supports contractors and homeowners with products built to fit today's homes and markets.

For more information, visit moovair.com, or find your local Moovair dealer here.

Media Contact: Monica Bhattacharya, Director, Internal and External Communications, [email protected]