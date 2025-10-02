MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) announces the appointment of Nicola Dolbec as President. The Board places its full confidence in his ability to lead the organization toward a promising future.

With 27 years of experience within the MEA, Mr. Dolbec has risen through the ranks and distinguished himself through his expertise in industrial relations, his integrity, and his ability to mobilize teams. Known for his sense of fairness, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the conditions required to meet future challenges, he embodies the very values of the Association.

"With his deep understanding of our industry and proven experiences, Nicola Dolbec brings the stability, focus, and people-centered approach required to guide our organization forward," said Chris Fournier, Chair of the Board of Directors.

His leadership will be instrumental in advancing our vision of becoming an agile, and resilient maritime employer that upholds the highest standards of excellence and who prioritizes people and relationships. With his guidance, the management team will remain committed to fostering a safe and productive work environment for all men and women who support our maritime sector.

As President, Mr. Dolbec will report directly to the Board of Directors, continuing to uphold the mission that define the MEA.

About the Maritime Employers Association

The MEA is a non-profit organization representing companies in the maritime transport industry. Its members include shipowners, operators, shipping agents, stevedoring companies, and maritime terminal operators. MEA.ca

