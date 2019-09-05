The Marilyn Denis Show kicks off its tenth season onboard Rocky Mountaineer

Canada's luxury tourist train will be featured on the season premiere, this September 11 and 12, 2019

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - On this season's premiere of Canada's award-winning national talk show, The Marilyn Denis Show, Rocky Mountaineer will be featured as Marilyn embarks on a west coast adventure. In a two-episode appearance, viewers will get a first-hand look into the once-in-a-lifetime journey that takes place inside the luxury tourist train.

In the upcoming episodes, design expert Tommy Smythe and style expert Peter Papapetrou join Marilyn for a journey through the Canadian Rockies, where they learn about the history of the train. Peter's stylist skills are put to test in a surprise makeover for a couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary - the first onboard makeover in Rocky Mountaineer history. Tommy is also challenged in the kitchen, where Rocky Mountaineer's Executive Chef Daniel Stierhof gives him a taste of how to prepare premium meals on a moving train with limited space and utilities.

"Our team was incredibly honored to host Marilyn, Tommy and Peter onboard the train and be a small part of The Marilyn Denis Show's 10th season celebration," said Steve Sammut, President and CEO, Rocky Mountaineer. "Marilyn is a Canadian icon and, as a proudly Canadian company, we look forward to sharing what Rocky Mountaineer has to offer with the fans of her show."

To catch Marilyn, Tommy and Peter's experience on board Rocky Mountaineer, tune into the two-episode feature at 10 AM ET on CTV this September 11 and 12, on demand at Marilyn.ca, or on the CTV app.

About Rocky Mountaineer

In 2020, Rocky Mountaineer is celebrating 30 years of being a leading travel experience in Canada. The family-owned company offers luxury train journeys between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies, showcasing the best scenery Western Canada has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than two million guests and become the largest privately-owned luxury tourist train in the world.

