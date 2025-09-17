Investment will help expand community-led program that has shown up to 70% reduction in severe food insecurity among annual participants.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: MFI) The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") announced a $450,000 commitment to Carrefour Solidaire Community Food Centre ("Carrefour Solidaire CFC") to expand the innovative Carte Proximité program, which improves access to nutritious food for low-income households across Montreal.

Carte Proximité provides monthly allocations to households experiencing food insecurity via reloadable cards, which can be used at participating grocery stores and public markets to purchase fresh and prepared foods. Since its launch in 2020, the program has facilitated over $2.3 million in purchases across 5,500 cards, reaching communities in 13 Montréal boroughs, Laval, Outaouais, and Estrie. The Centre's support will allow Carte Proximité to reach more people in Montreal and will support Carrefour Solidaire CFC in developing a scalable model. Surveys conducted with participants show that the program led to a 34% reduction in severe food insecurity among seasonal participants and an impressive 70% reduction among those enrolled year-round.

"Hunger and food insecurity continue to be priority issues for Canadians. Carte Proximité is a powerful example of how community-driven initiatives are making a measurable difference in reducing household food insecurity," said Sarah Stern, Executive Director of the Centre. "We are proud to support Carrefour Solidaire CFC to expand this impactful program to reach more families in Montreal."

"Carte Proximité allows its participants to become agents of change in their communities, contributing to the resiliency of local food systems while benefiting from increased autonomy and purchasing power to buy the groceries their household most needs," said Beccah Frasier, Executive Codirector of Carrefour Solidaire CFC. "With five years of incredible impact data and learnings under our belt, we're excited to be sparking conversation around food vouchers in Quebec and deepening our collective understanding of the power and scalability of this type of program."

Since its launch in 2016, the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security has committed approximately $14 million in grants to help combat food insecurity and hunger in Canada. In addition to funding, the Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in research that advances the capacity of people and communities to achieve food security. You can learn more about the Centre's work at www.feedopportunity.com .

About Carrefour Solidaire CFC

Carrefour Solidaire CFC welcomes everyone and acts at the heart of the food system to support people experiencing food insecurity. It embodies the Right to Food in its actions through three complementary programming axes:

Improving access to fresh and local food while respecting dignity, autonomy, and choice;

Developing the skills of community members both in the kitchen and in the garden; and

Mobilizing our community around social, environmental and political food issues.

Carrefour Solidaire CFC is a partner site of Community Food Centres Canada , a national nonprofit working to address the root causes of food insecurity. To learn more about Carrefour Solidaire CFC, visit https://carrefoursolidaire.org/en/ .

About Carte Proximité

Carte Proximité is an innovative digital food voucher program that supports local food systems while improving purchasing power for food insecure households in Quebec. Carte Proximité cards can be used to buy food from accredited stores and markets, who commit to sourcing products directly from local farms. Carte Proximité helps to make healthy food more accessible to food insecure households, while promoting local producers and strengthening short supply chains. To learn more about Carte Proximité, visit https://carteproximite.org/en/

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security (www.feedopportunity.com)

The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including five independent experts.

