Prosper Canada will provide tax filing, support for benefits access, and financial coaching to more Canadians

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") announced a $1 million commitment to Prosper Canada's Resilient Futures program, a national initiative which seeks to support one million Canadians access to $2 billion in financial supports over the next four years.

Through this investment, Prosper Canada will strengthen the capacity of community organizations across the country to deliver free financial empowerment services, including tax filing, access to government benefits, and financial coaching. These services will help more Canadians with low and moderate incomes build lasting financial security.

"We know there is a strong link between financial insecurity and food insecurity. The Centre has been a long-time supporter of Prosper Canada's work to build financial literacy and empowerment for Canadians struggling to make ends meet," said Sarah Stern, Executive Director of the Centre. "We're proud to join the Government of Canada in scaling these essential services nationwide, putting more money and strengthening the financial resilience of communities across the country."

"This support from the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security is a powerful vote of confidence in our shared vision of a Canada where everyone has the tools and supports they need to thrive financially," said Elizabeth Mulholland, CEO of Prosper Canada. "Together, we can remove barriers to critical income supports, reduce financial stress, and help millions of Canadians build more secure futures."

The Resilient Futures project focuses on supporting priority populations, including Black communities, Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis), and people living with disabilities – populations that also disproportionately struggle with food insecurity.

Since its launch in 2016, the Centre has committed approximately $15 million in grants. In addition to funding, the Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in research that advances the capacity of people and communities to achieve food security. You can learn more about the Centre's work at www.feedopportunity.com .

About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. As Canada's leading national champion of financial empowerment, Prosper Canada works with government, business, and community partners to develop and promote financial policies, programs and resources that remove barriers and help more Canadians to prosper. Learn more at www.prospercanada.org.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

