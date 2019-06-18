The major retailer La Maison Simons will sell the popular brand Bamboo Underwear starting July

QUEBEC CITY, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The popular underwear brand Bamboo is officially appearing on the shelves of the major retailer La Maison Simons, across Canada. Simons will have the exclusivity on the retail of the brand.

Bamboo Underwear produces, distributes and markets bamboo fiber underwear. Having unique properties, these undergarments are more comfortable than cotton.

Bamboo fiber is also more eco-friendly than cotton because it needs very little water to grow. It can grow 3 feet tall in 24 hours. This makes it a super sustainable alternative due to its naturally renewing properties.

It will be possible to find these products made of Bamboo fiber and exclusive colors in the 15 shops from July 1st.

Growing Fast

Launched in August 2018, the Bamboo brand has enjoyed tremendous growth since. Sold now in 74 countries thanks to its strong online presence, revenues reach $ 1 million for the first year of operation. This turnover gives Bamboo faster growth for the first year than Gym Shark, a clothing brand that now has a turnover of 100 million annually in six years.

The brand has over 119,000 followers on Instagram and has over 1 million impressions per month on the social platform. It has worked with celebrities like Jay Alvarrez and The Gabie Show.

A Strong Team

Behind Bamboo Underwear are Mathieu Landry-Girouard, Philippe Ouellet-Thivierge, Jules Marcoux and celebrity Elisabeth Rioux, with more than 1.8 million subscribers on Instagram.

Elisabeth Rioux is known for being already at the head of the popular swimsuit brand HOAKA.

Mathieu Landry-Girouard, Philippe Ouellet-Thivierge and Jules Marcoux are in charge of the marketing, administrative and product development aspects of the company.

Bamboo is also in negotiation with major North American retailers to enter more countries in 2020 in the retail industry.

It is also possible to find Bamboo Underwear products on their online store at the following link: www.bamboounderwear.com

Bamboo Underwear - info@bamboounderwear.com, www.bamboounderwear.com

