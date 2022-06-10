"The Foundation has just gone through a period of significant organizational transformation that enabled us to solidify our current orientations. As the culmination of a rigorous recruitment process, we see Andrea's arrival as an opportunity to step up the momentum initiated over the past few years to continue our mission and allow the Foundation to continue to evolve in a context of constant change. Andrea's participation as a member of the Board gave us the opportunity to appreciate her strong analytical skills, her rapid grasp of various issues, and her values that are a reflection of our own. She will be able to count on a dedicated team that is eager to support her in her new role," stated Claude Chagnon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chagnon Foundation.

Prior to joining the Chagnon Foundation team, Andrea Clarke was Senior Director of Community Engagement and Social Impact at Concordia University. During her two years in that position, she was responsible for ensuring that community engagement and social impact initiatives were consistent with the University's priorities and pedagogical commitments. To that end, she helped to set up partnerships between community organizations and the University that reinforced Concordia's leadership in that area. Earlier in her career, she held various positions at the Montreal Jewish General Hospital for 12 years prior to becoming Executive Director of the community organization À deux mains/Head & Hands for five years, during which time she supervised the relocation of the organization's offices to a former Montréal library, as well as fundraising activities and partnerships.

In addition to her professional activities, Andrea Clarke is involved as a volunteer for several organizations. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Carrefour Jeunesse-Emploi NDG and the Community Engagement Committee of the Foundation of Greater Montreal, and a co‑director of Black Mental Health Connections.

Andrea is recognized for her social engagement, team spirit and her continual desire to pursue opportunities for collaboration and learning. She holds degrees from Concordia University in biology, biochemistry and business administration (B.Sc. 2009, M.Sc. 2012, MBA 2016). Her multidisciplinary background has enabled her to develop a more comprehensive, strategic management approach.

"I am very proud to be a part of an organization that puts the development of young people's full potential and the question of inequality at the heart of its mission—two issues to which I am deeply committed," affirmed Andrea Clarke. "I am looking forward to working with a team of professionals who support innovative approaches driven by committed actors across the entire province. In these times of growing inequality, it is the obligation of our society as a whole—philanthropic actors included—to join forces to make Québec a great society in which to live, where there is a place for everyone."

About the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation

The mission of the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation is to prevent poverty by helping to create conditions that will enable all young people living in Québec to develop their full potential. To fulfill this mission, the Foundation provides long-term support for organizations and networks that are working together to improve their capacity to develop sustainable initiatives aimed at advancing those conditions. https://fondationchagnon.org/en/

SOURCE Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon

For further information: Claire Neveux, Communications Advisor, Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, Tel.: 514-380-2001, ext. 1061, [email protected]