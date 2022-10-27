The annual Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign, which took place from September 1 to October 7 , brought together a record of 313 teams from distribution centres, Lowe's, RONA and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores, and RONA affiliated dealer stores

The $1.44 million in funds raised will support 242 local charities across the country

Lowe's Canada matched the amount raised by 50%, up to $2,000 per location

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, is proud to announce the results of its fifth highly successful Heroes campaign. Thanks to the involvement of 313 teams from participating locations, an unprecedented engagement, and customers' generosity, over $1.44 million will be distributed to 242 charities, NPOs, and public schools across the country. Each local team chose their own cause to support.

Lowe’s Canada raised over $1.44 million through its fifth highly successful Heroes campaign. Thanks to the involvement of 313 teams from participating locations, an unprecedented engagement, and customers’ generosity, these funds will be distributed to 242 charities, NPOs, and public schools across the country. This year, six distribution centres and 81 RONA affiliated dealer stores joined the Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores. Each local team chose their own cause to support. Helping build stronger communities is a top priority at Lowe’s Canada, and this campaign reflects that engagement. (CNW Group/Lowe's Canada)

"Helping build stronger communities is a top priority at Lowe's Canada, and this campaign reflects that engagement. With 242 organizations supported, we hope to make a difference in the lives of many. These are challenging times—both economically and socially. These organizations' needs are greater than ever, and our teams are working extremely hard to support them," said Mélanie Lussier, Director, External Communications and Sustainable Development.

Lowe's Canada associates wanted to do their part more than ever by coming together in large numbers in 313 locations across the country. This year, six distribution centres and 81 RONA affiliated dealer stores joined the Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores. Associates ramped up creative ideas and personal determination to raise the most funds possible for their chosen organization. Some teams even volunteered to help carry out a project. For a bigger impact, Lowe's Canada matched 50% of all donations, up to $2,000 per location. This contribution is included in the grand total of $1.44 million.

PHOTO GALLERY: click here to access.

For more information on this initiative or to view the list of supported organizations in your area, as well as the amounts raised per store, visit our websites:

To share this news on social media, please use #HeroesCampaign and @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn), @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter), or @LowesCanadaCorp (Facebook).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of US $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Québec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services more than 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Depôt, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, Ext. 5271, 1 866 566-3342, [email protected]