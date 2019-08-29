The Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign is Back for September

Every Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate store in the country will raise funds

to support a local cause of their choosing

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, is pleased to announce the return of its Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign. As part of this campaign, every Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate store in the country has chosen to support the mission or a project of a local non-profit organization or public school⁠—a hero in its community. From September 1 to 30, customers will be able to make a donation at checkout to support their local Hero organization. Lowe's Canada will match 50% of all customer donations up to $2,000 per store. This year, some 270 corporate stores from the Lowe's Canada network will support over 245 organizations during the campaign.