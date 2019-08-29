The Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign is Back for September Français
Aug 29, 2019, 06:01 ET
Every Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate store in the country will raise funds
to support a local cause of their choosing
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, is pleased to announce the return of its Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign. As part of this campaign, every Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate store in the country has chosen to support the mission or a project of a local non-profit organization or public school—a hero in its community. From September 1 to 30, customers will be able to make a donation at checkout to support their local Hero organization. Lowe's Canada will match 50% of all customer donations up to $2,000 per store. This year, some 270 corporate stores from the Lowe's Canada network will support over 245 organizations during the campaign.
"Through the Heroes campaign, we are thrilled to support organizations that make a real difference in the communities where we operate. We are committed to helping build stronger communities and taking concrete steps to improve the lives of those around us," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs, and Compliance at Lowe's Canada. "The strength of this campaign lies in the high level of engagement of our employees to the local cause they have chosen themselves. Some of them will also volunteer their time by helping their partner organization carry out a specific, inspiring project."
For more information on the campaign or to obtain a list of supported organizations, visit rona.ca/heroes, renodepot.com/heroes, or lowes.ca/heroes. To share the news on social media, please use #HeroesCampaign and @lowescanadacorp (Twitter) or @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn).
