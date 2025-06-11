The Legacy Paper Group Announces Restart of Paper Machine #8 in Port Huron, Michigan

30,000 Tons of Specialty Paper Capacity Returns Online to Meet Growing Demand for Sustainable Food Packaging

PORT HURON, Mich., June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Legacy Paper Group, a subsidiary of BMI Group US, today announced plans to restart Paper Machine #8 (PM8) at its Port Huron facility, bringing 30,000 tons of annual production capacity back online after a four-year shutdown. The restart addresses growing market demand for sustainable, lightweight specialty papers used in food packaging and other critical applications.

Picture of the original mill around 1890 reproduced from a steel engraving. At that time the company emplyeed only 100 workers (CNW Group/The Legacy Paper Group) Paper Machine 8 (CNW Group/The Legacy Paper Group)

The mill has operated continuously since 1888 under various owners including Port Huron Sulphite and Paper Co., Port Huron Paper, Pentair, EB Eddy Paper, and Domtar Specialty Papers. PM8 itself specializes in producing high-quality, ultra-lightweight papers for quick-serve restaurant packaging, candy wrappers, medical table covers, tissue overwraps, and other sustainable applications.

"The fundamentals driving specialty paper demand have never been stronger," said Mark Bessette, Managing Director of The Legacy Paper Group. "Consumer behavior shifts accelerated by the pandemic, combined with intensifying focus on packaging sustainability, have created a significant supply-demand imbalance that PM8 is uniquely positioned to address."

Market Dynamics Drive Restart Decision

The COVID-19 pandemic permanently altered consumer dining habits, with food delivery and takeout services experiencing sustained growth through platforms like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. This shift created enduring demand for functional, compliant packaging materials that meet the standards of leading global food brands.

Simultaneously, public scrutiny of packaging sustainability has intensified, particularly through social media channels. Paper-based packaging offers distinct advantages over plastic alternatives, providing renewable, biodegradable, and compostable solutions without the environmental concerns associated with oil-based plastics and microplastic pollution.

"Our customers are demanding sustainable packaging solutions that don't compromise on performance," added Bessette. "The specialty grades we'll produce on PM8 deliver both environmental benefits and the functional properties required for demanding food service applications."

Strategic Investment in Growing Market

The PM8 restart represents a strategic investment in the expanding lightweight food-grade paper sector. The facility's geographic location provides cost-effective access to key markets throughout the Midwest and Northeast, while established supply chains and experienced workforce enable rapid production ramp-up.

"Legacy Port Huron Paper represents the rebirth of our community's rich history of making quality paper. The good-paying jobs created are well needed and will bolster our economic position in the state," said James Freed, Port Huron City Manager.

"The restart builds on nearly 140 years of papermaking expertise at the Port Huron site", said Bessette. "We're combining that legacy with new investment to meet evolving customer needs while strengthening our position in the specialty packaging sector."

About The Legacy Paper Group

The Legacy Paper Group, a BMI Group US company, specializes in producing high-quality specialty papers for packaging and industrial applications. The Legacy Paper Port Huron Mill focuses on sustainable, lightweight paper solutions for food service, medical, and consumer markets. For more information, visit legacypapergroup.com

SOURCE The Legacy Paper Group

