The LDIC North American Small Business Fund Recognized at the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund has been awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Canada Award for the Best Canadian-Focused Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund Over Five Years. This prestigious annual award recognizes the Fund's consistently strong, risk-adjusted returns relative to its peers over the past five years. The award was received by Portfolio Managers of the Fund, Michael Decter and Razi Hasan.

"We are honoured to once again receive the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Canada Award for the Best Canadian-Focused Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund. We continue to strive to provide our clients and investors with consistent returns over the long-term, while managing risk through uncertain times. We are proud to be recognized for our effort and commitment to investors over the past five years," said Razi Hasan.

"The 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize award winning managers who are successfully facing down market factors not seen in decades including rising inflation, a thinning labor pool and continuing constraints on the global supply chain… Fund managers find themselves looking beyond earning statements and factoring in impacts of viral waves – making active management more challenging than ever…" said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper Refinitiv.

"LDIC is delighted to have received this award. I am grateful for the terrific investment expertise of Razi Hasan. We thank all of our clients and investors, as well as the firms in which we invest," said Michael Decter.

About LDIC Inc.

LDIC Inc. is a Portfolio Manager and Investment Fund Manager registered in Canada. Our well-defined investment approach focuses on capital preservation and accumulation to provide long-term consistent returns. LDIC's Portfolio Managers are dedicated to providing long-term growth of capital through a broad range of investment strategies for mid to high-net worth individuals, corporations, foundations and family offices. Over the last 25 years, LDIC has assisted our clients in meeting their financial goals and achieving Wealth Longevity.

For more information on the LDIC North American Small Business Fund, please join Portfolio Manager's Razi Hasan & Michael Decter for a webinar on November 28th at 1:00pm. To register please email [email protected].

SOURCE LDIC Inc.

For further information: LDIC Inc., 416-362-4141, ldic.ca, 10 Alcorn Avenue, Suite 205, Toronto, ON M4V 3A9