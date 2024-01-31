THE LAWFARE PROJECT AND DIAMOND AND DIAMOND ISSUE STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO ALLEGATIONS YORK UNIVERSITY ALLOWS TEACHING ASSISTANTS TO INCORPORATE ANTISEMITIC AGENDAS INTO LESSON PLANS

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Brooke Goldstein, Executive Director and Founder of The Lawfare Project (LP), and Sandra Zisckind, Managing Partner of Diamond and Diamond, issued the following statement in response to allegations that indicate York University allows teaching assistants to incorporate antisemitic agendas into lesson plans:

"York University is facing allegations of perpetuating Jew-hatred on its campus, which is a clear violation of the institution's code of conduct. Recent revelations have shown that teaching assistants at the university were instructed to divert tutorials from their intended purpose and instead engage in anti-Israel propaganda sessions. This blatant disregard for the course curriculum and the promotion of biased views is a longstanding and serious violation that York University consistently allows to persist.

LP in collaboration with Diamond and Diamond, has taken legal action against York University to address the many instances of Jew-hatred on campus. The lawsuit was officially filed on October 20th, seeking to hold the university accountable for its actions. There has never been a time where impact litigation has been more urgent, to expose the systemic bigotry that permeates the York University system, and which results in a hostile environment for Jewish students.

These allegations, following the legal action, highlight the urgent need for York University to address the issue of Jew-hatred on its campus, which not only undermines the principles of inclusivity and respect, but also creates a hostile environment for Jewish students and faculty members. These allegations are another example of the university's failure to protect Jewish students on campus. Now more than ever we need to hold these universities accountable for perpetuating their antisemitic agenda and putting an end to this once and for all.

It is crucial for universities to uphold their commitment to providing a safe and unbiased learning environment for all students. York University must take immediate steps to investigate these allegations, implement appropriate disciplinary measures, and ensure that such violations do not occur in the future. Failure to do so not only compromises the educational experience but also perpetuates discrimination and prejudice on campus."

