The Laundry Rooms Inc. Eyes Rapid Short Term Rental Expansion Across Canada

Canada's premiere luxury short-term rental company forms alliance with Toronto based Urban Reform Realty Inc.





premiere luxury short-term rental company forms alliance with based Urban Reform Realty Inc. Canadian expansion begins in Ontario and Quebec and will see between 10-12 locations over the next 4 years in both secondary and primary markets.

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Laundry Rooms is pleased to announce it has aligned with Urban Reform Realty to source locations across Canada for the continued roll-out of its extended stay residential hotel model.

Urban Reform Realty is targeting additional amenity rich residential mixed-use building sites in Hamilton, London, Ottawa, Kingston, Toronto, Mississauga, Montreal and Brampton to add to The Laundry Room's existing 5 locations, presently under development.

The Laundry Rooms is targeting regionally dominant, amenity-rich residential developments with ground-floor retail close to employment, entertainment, educational and health drivers. Walkability and neighborhood character weigh heavily in site selection process.

Matthew Opferkuch, CEO of The Laundry Rooms stated, "We are pleased to partner with Urban Reform given their love of walkable, transit friendly neighborhoods and their solid experience in unique, mixed use developments and deep rooted connections to the landlord community."

Bryce Dymond, Principal of Urban Reform adds "we could not be happier to be part of The Laundry Rooms' expansion. They bring true value and an unprecedented experience to multi-residential developers with their unique approach to the 'new-wave' of hospitality. The Laundry Rooms will likely become the cornerstone of mixed-use developments and provide a unique opportunity to landlords seeking alternative options for retail space. They are truly redefining the hotel experience in Canada."

The Laundry Rooms' light-touch, guest management model allows guests to minimize interactions with staff if they choose, including remote check-in, keyless entry, virtual concierge and on-demand housekeeping all within a fully-furnished, private, residential setting.

About Laundry Rooms

The Laundry Rooms is building Canada's foremost extended-stay residential-hotel brand with a goal of re-inventing the short term rental market in Canada and beyond.

The Laundry Collective is a four way partnership between HIP Developments, Equal Parts Hospitality, The Laundry Design Works and Kingfisher Group.

About Urban Reform

Urban Reform Realty Inc specializes in helping retailers, lifestyle brands and restaurants create and deploy real estate strategies across Canada as well as providing strategic vision and leasing services to owners of retail and mixed-use assets.

SOURCE THE LAUNDRY ROOMS INC

For further information: Jason Cassis, The Laundry Rooms, https://www.stayatlaundry.ca/, [email protected]; Bryce Dymond, Urban Reform Realty, https://www.urbanreformrealty.com/, [email protected]

