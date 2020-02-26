The Largest Ever BC Bike Show Will Take Place February 29 & March 1 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Join us February 29th & March 1st at the Vancouver Convention Centre, East, for 2 days of entertainment, excellent deals and huge attractions at the BC Bike Show. The show features all facets of B.C.'s incredible cycling scene. The show has grown in both exhibitor booths and consumer attendance since its launch, proving that Vancouver is a hotbed for the cycling scene.

Get amazing deals on bikes, apparel and accessories from the world's top manufacturers including: Specialized, Norco, Kona, and Giant.





Catch the high-flying action during Air Rec Center's Jump Jam, 3 times daily, our Big Air Spectacle featuring our special guest MC from the North Shore – the legendary Brett Tippie.





Amazing collection of bikes for show attendees to ride on our Outdoor Demo Track presented by Bosch, including some incredible new e-bikes.





Cap's Bicycle Museum will have rare classic bikes on display.





Check out pro riders, Reece Wallace and Seth Sherlock, who will be signing autographs at the Pinkbike booth.





The best handcrafted bike manufacturers will be showcasing their latest designs and will be at the show to talk shop, design and get feedback from avid cyclists in the Handcrafted Bike Zone.





The Bike Valet is offering Bike Show attendees a free and secure bike valet service! Just ride your bike to the show and get some exercise, save gas, money, time and headache.





The Motorino Cycle Stage features seminars and workshops all weekend for attendees to learn tips for optimum health, cycling the right way to hit peak performance, as well as the latest destinations for cyclists.





features seminars and workshops all weekend for attendees to learn tips for optimum health, cycling the right way to hit peak performance, as well as the latest destinations for cyclists. Kids will enjoy the NORCO Kids Zone for skills, tips and safety training by the pros. Little riders have the opportunity to learn new skills on bikes and tackle their first obstacles.

The BC Bike Show is co-located with the Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show and takes place Saturday, February 29th through Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, East Building, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0C3. For more information and schedule times, please visit www.BCBikeShow.com.

Show Hours:

Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10am - 6pm

Sunday, March 1, 2020, 10am - 5pm

Admission: $14 at the door, $12 online (limited time only), Kids 11 and under are free

The BC Bike Show is produced by National Event Management. With over 40 years of show experience, National Event Management produces the largest & best-attended consumer events in North America. For more information about National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

SOURCE The BC Bike Show

For further information: Lisa Spodek, Director of Marketing, [email protected], 1-800-891-4859 ext. 225, www.bcbikeshow.com