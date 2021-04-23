The Kings Mutual Insurance Company Management Update

BERWICK, NS, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Kings Mutual Insurance Company ("Kings") and Cara Cameron, President and CEO announced today that Ms. Cameron will not continue with Kings following the proposed amalgamation with Heartland Farm Mutual Inc., planned for June 30, 2021.

Ms. Cameron has been an integral part of the company's management and leadership team for the past 14 years. Ms. Cameron shared she is very supportive of the amalgamation and wishes both Kings and Heartland much success in the future.

Mrs. Lynn MacLean, Chair of the Board, stated that under Ms. Cameron's leadership Kings Mutual has continued to thrive and look for new opportunities to serve its policyholders. They sincerely thank her for her commitment and dedication to the Kings family and wish her well in her future endeavours.

About The Kings Mutual Insurance Company

Kings was established January 1, 2016 as a result of the amalgamation between The Kings Mutual Insurance Company (established 1904) and Pictou County Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company (established 1904). The company offers home, farm and small business insurance through brokers and agents in Nova Scotia. Kings is the largest insurer in the group of companies known as farm mutuals in the province of Nova Scotia. In 2019, the company had premium revenue of $14 million and assets of $52 million. Its head office is in Berwick, Nova Scotia. For more information visit www.kingsmutual.ns.ca

SOURCE The Kings Mutual Insurance Company

For further information: Lynn MacLean, Board Chairperson, 902 759 4755