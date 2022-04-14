The Kids are Back! Prime Video Hosted a Star-Studded Red Carpet for the Highly Anticipated Revival of The Kids in the Hall

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Returning where it all began at the Rivoli in Toronto, Prime Video rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the May 13 premiere of their upcoming revival of The Kids in the Hall.

The Kids in the Hall cast members Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, Bruce McCulloch, and Scott Thompson walked the red carpet and screened the first sketch from Prime Video's upcoming revival series.



PLUS, other notable Canadians attended including members of The Tragically Hip and select cast from upcoming Prime Video series The Lake, Sugar, and more.