The Kids are Back! Prime Video Hosted a Star-Studded Red Carpet for the Highly Anticipated Revival of The Kids in the Hall
Apr 14, 2022, 01:51 ET
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Returning where it all began at the Rivoli in Toronto, Prime Video rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the May 13 premiere of their upcoming revival of The Kids in the Hall.
The Kids in the Hall cast members Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, Bruce McCulloch, and Scott Thompson walked the red carpet and screened the first sketch from Prime Video's upcoming revival series.
PLUS, other notable Canadians attended including members of The Tragically Hip and select cast from upcoming Prime Video series The Lake, Sugar, and more.
The iconic Canadian comedy troupe — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson—is back with a new season of their ground-breaking sketch series, featuring a fresh batch of fun, off-beat characters and beloved favourites, with sketches that pack a satirical punch, laced with the hilarious, edgy, and fearless comedy The Kids are famous for. The Kids in the Hall is produced by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Canadian production company Project 10. The Kids in the Hall is created, written and executive produced by Foley, McCulloch, McDonald, McKinney, and Thompson. The Canadian Amazon Original series The Kids in the Hall will be available exclusively on Prime Video on May 13 in 240 countries and territories worldwide.
The series trailers: green band version here and red band version here.
