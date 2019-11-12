The Keg Steakhouse + Bar Partners with Blackhawk Network for Robust Gift Card eCommerce Solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Branded payments provider Blackhawk Network Canada today announced that it has partnered with the Canadian-owned chain of steakhouse restaurants, The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, to lead the chain's digital gift card sales with its gift card ecommerce solution. Blackhawk's end-to-end platform and managed services will help grow The Keg's online sales of digital and physical gifts to guests and businesses.

Blackhawk's CashStar technology platform and full-service support drives program sales growth and delivers scalable program operations and security and risk mitigation.

"The Keg is continually looking at ways to elevate our guests' experiences, and we needed a partner that could help us create a more streamlined digital gifting experience," said Ryan Bullock, VP, Marketing The Keg Steakhouse + Bar. "We selected Blackhawk to lead our digital and B2B gift card program for its digital leadership and operational excellence. Our improved digital offerings will enable us to offer a complete, comprehensive gift card program, ultimately extending our reach and growing revenue."

The Keg tapped Blackhawk to create an enhanced overall consumer and B2B mobile and web buying experience for its customers. Blackhawk's CashStar technology optimizes revenue and provides a seamless customer experience. The flexibility of the platform allows The Keg to bring real-time gifting capabilities to its guests in digital channels, across devices. The restaurant chain will also be able to engage guests and drive sales using fully automated gift card promotions, and benefit from Blackhawk's customer care that supports communications management and issue resolution with coverage 365 days a year.

"Blackhawk stands apart because of our focus on innovation, our industry-leading risk mitigation and our ability to collaborate with our clients to meet consumer demands," said Steve Dekker, managing director, Canada and Latin America, Blackhawk Network. "Combine that with our flexible, reliable platforms, and we're able to bring merchants like The Keg continued growth while delivering the high level of service their customers expect."

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has been serving great steaks across Canada and the US for over 45 years. Quality has been a cornerstone of The Keg's success since its first restaurant opened in Vancouver in 1971. The Keg's focus has been, and continues to be, on providing exceptional service and quality food in a comfortable atmosphere for its guests.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Brunkow

303-717-9575

courtney@fletchergroupllc.com

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Related Links

http://blackhawknetwork.com

