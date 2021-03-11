The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Additional Shares In GT Gold Corp.

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announces that it has acquired an additional 4,714,700 common shares in the capital of GT Gold Corp ("GT Gold") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Between January 16, 2021 and March 10, 2021, K2 purchased an additional 4,714,700 common shares of GT Gold at purchase prices between $2.20 and $3.20 per share for a total cost of $14,251,652.87 over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As of January 15, 2021, being the date of K2's previous early warning report, K2 owned 15,634,100 common shares representing approximately 12.00% of the issued and outstanding common shares of GT Gold. After the acquisitions, K2 holds 20,348,800 common shares representing approximately 15.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of GT Gold. The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. K2 may acquire ownership of, or control or direction over additional securities of GT Gold in the future.

K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc., as manager of K2, has entered into a voting support agreement with Newmont Corporation pursuant to which K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. has agreed to vote all securities under its control, including the securities owned by K2, in favour of the acquisition of GT Gold by Newmont Corporation by way of a plan of arrangement.

GT Gold's head office is located at 1100 Melville Street, Suite 610 Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A6. K2's office is located at 2 Bloor Street West, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3E2. It was formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario and is engaged in the business of investing in securities. K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. is an Ontario based hedge fund who is the manager of The K2 Principal Fund L.P.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact:

Josef Vejvoda

The K2 Principal Fund L.P.

(416) 365-2155

SOURCE K2 and Associates Investment Management Inc.

