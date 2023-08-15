The Journey Unvails Tomorrow's Innovations: Toronto's Premier Hardware Tech Showcase

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Offering a firsthand glimpse into the forefront of hardware technology, the highly anticipated Hardware Tech + Founders Showcase—happening September 14th, 2023, at Toronto’s OneEleven—is where Canada's brightest hardware minds are set to showcase a dazzling array of groundbreaking tech-based hardware solutions.

Hosted by The Journey, attendees will be exposed to a remarkable fusion of innovation, imagination, and the future across several industries, from the intricate world of biotech to the precision of 3D printing, to the power of robotics and beyond.

Imagine a room teeming with visionary creators, each representing the essence of Canada's pioneering spirit. Engage with the masterminds behind the remarkable startups that are propelling our future. This isn't just an event; it's an immersion into the very essence of progress.

Participating Companies (More to Come):

Mosaic Manufacturing - 3D Printing

Aupeo Motorcycles - Sustainable Transport

Gastronomous - Kitchen Tech

AAVAA - NeuroTech

Pontosense - Wireless Intelligent System

Sensing SmartARM - Prosthetics and Healthcare

Acrylic Robotics - Robotics

Glissner - Hygiene Tech

Longan Vision - Vision Tech

Zap Metals - Material Tech

MycroHarvest - Agritech

Hover Direct - Aerial Tech

Kevares - Universal Autonomy

Zachary Ronski, The Journey's visionary Founder and CEO, shares, "This event not only celebrates innovation but also echoes our commitment to nurturing the next generation of hardware pioneers. Join us to witness the convergence of imagination and technology."

With every ticket, you play a crucial role in supporting RCTO, a non-profit dedicated to providing underprivileged children with access to technology and education, forging a brighter future for all. Your participation not only marks a step into tomorrow's innovations but also a leap toward empowering the innovators of generations to come.

Reserve your place now at https://hardwaretechtoronto.eventbrite.com/. The showcase unfolds from 6 pm to 9 pm EDT at OneEleven, 325 Front Street West #4th Floor, Toronto, ON M5V 2Y1.

About The Journey: A dynamic tapestry woven with narratives of 250+ founders who are shaping the future. Join us in weaving the threads of innovation at https://takethejourney.co.

Our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors and partners: Fello Agency, BDC Venture Fund, HiredHippo, and Procure Stack, along with One Eleven, whose unwavering support ensures this showcase's resounding success.

For further information: For further inquiries, and captivating stories, please reach out to: Nurlan Sadvakassov, CMO, [email protected], Phone: +1 437-388-1577, Website: https://takethejourney.co