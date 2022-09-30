THE JGH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DAVID AMIEL AS THE NEW CHAIR OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

~ David Amiel, co-CEO of Maroline Distributing, is appointed ~

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Jewish General Hospital (JGH) Foundation is pleased to announce that following its Annual General Meeting, which took place yesterday evening, David Amiel has been appointed Chair of its Board of Directors for a two-year term.

Amiel, who has served as a Board Member since 2019 and Vice-Chair since 2021, is co-CEO of Maroline Distributing. He is an accomplished, respected, and bilingual business and community leader who has been actively shaping the Montreal Jewish and broader community through multiple philanthropic leadership roles for more than a decade.

In his role as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, Amiel had the opportunity to sit on multiple committees and learn how the JGH Foundation operates. He welcomes diversity at all levels and aims to pursue even better representation at the JGH Foundation and among its volunteers. He espouses a particular philosophy of leadership that he calls "evolution, not revolution".

Harvey Levenson held the role of Board Chair from 2019 to 2022. Levenson is transitioning to the Immediate Past President role and will continue to be an active member of the Foundation Board and its Executive Committee.

"I'm proud to be part of the next wave of leaders at the JGH Foundation," said Amiel. "The JGH is a leader in innovation and it attracts some of the best and brightest health care professionals. It's an honour to take on a more prominent role in supporting fundraising for the hospital."

"If you want people to give significantly and strategically, you have to help connect their passion with their philanthropy and get them involved," Amiel added.

"I am confident that David will prove himself to be an invaluable leader in his role as Board Chair," Harvey Levenson said. "I look forward to seeing how his vision, which embraces even greater diversity throughout the Foundation and taps into the passion of donors to maximize donations, is realized."

"David is an experienced and capable leader," said Bram Freedman, President and CEO of the JGH Foundation. "I look forward to working with him as a true partner to support the invaluable work of the JGH in research, innovation, and patient care."

David Amiel is Co-CEO of Maroline Distributing with his brother Jonathan. He has held multiple volunteer leadership roles for more than a decade. He served as Chair of the Young Leadership Campaign of the Combined Jewish Appeal in 2011 and Chair of the Young Adult Division in 2013. He became a member of Federation CJA's Board of Directors in 2013, and completed his term as President in 2019. Additionally, David is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Community Foundation and will be joining the Board of Directors of Lower Canada College. He has sat on the Board of Directors for Camp B'nai Brith and Hillel Montreal.

The JGH, repeatedly ranked the #1 hospital in Quebec according to Newsweek is an acute and specialized care McGill University teaching hospital. The JGH has been serving a diverse patient population irrespective of religion, language, or ethnic background since it was founded in 1934. The Hospital is home to the highest number of births in Quebec with a specialization in high-risk pregnancies and neonatal care; the busiest and most efficient Emergency Department in the province; the Segal Cancer Centre, which is recognized internationally for its groundbreaking cancer treatment and research achievements; and the Lady Davis Institute, one of the largest and most influential medical research centres in Canada. The JGH is the hub institution of the regional health authority known as the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

Since 1969, the mission of the JGH Foundation has been to advance healthcare and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting Montreal's JGH. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the Hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, further scientific discovery and acquire innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired community members to implement various fundraising initiatives to achieve the Hospital's ambitious goals.

