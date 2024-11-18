The Jar Pickleball Club Announces Exciting Expansion Plans: Eight New Indoor Courts Coming Soon!

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Jar Pickleball Club is thrilled to announce a major expansion that will significantly enhance the pickleball experience for our members and the local community. As part of our commitment to promoting this fast-growing sport, we are adding eight new indoor courts at our current location, bringing our total to twelve courts.

The expansion will take place in two stages. Stage one will see the completion of four new courts by February, followed by an additional four courts set to open by May. This expansion is designed to accommodate the increasing demand for pickleball facilities and to provide our members with more opportunities to play, compete, and enjoy this dynamic sport.

In addition to the new courts, our expansion will feature upgraded amenities, including separate men's and women's locker rooms, each equipped with showers and a sauna for post-game relaxation. We're also excited to introduce a brand-new pro shop, where players can find the latest gear and equipment, as well as a comfortable lounge area where members can unwind with a refreshing beverage, including alcohol.

"We are dedicated to creating a premier pickleball destination," said [Dylan Janes], [Manager & Co-Founder] at The Jar Pickleball Club. "This expansion reflects our commitment to our members and the sport itself. We can't wait to unveil these new facilities and welcome even more pickleball enthusiasts to our club."

The Jar Pickleball Club has quickly established itself as a hub for pickleball in the area, fostering a vibrant community of players of all ages and skill levels. With this expansion, we are excited to further our mission of making pickleball accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Stay tuned for updates as we progress through the expansion stages. We invite the community to join us in celebrating this milestone in our journey.

For more information about The Jar Pickleball Club, membership details, and upcoming events, please visit our website at https://www.thejarpickleball.com.

Instagram - @thejarpickleball

Media Contact: Email: [email protected], Phone: 437-880-8394