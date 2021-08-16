The IT Media Group Virtually Opens The Market
Aug 16, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Nasheen Liu, Partner & Senior Vice President with The IT Media Group (ITMG) and her team of executives, advisors and partners joined Bobby Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Infrastructure and Security, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's 10th anniversary and open the market.
The IT Media Group is an award-winning multimedia company based in Toronto, Canada. With a mission to further the collaboration of the Canadian technology executive community across industries, the company focuses on creating compelling content and facilitating meaningful conversations between executive peers, enabling them to share challenges and best practices openly and candidly. Founded in 2011 by Nasheen Liu, a sought-after technology marketing executive, John Pickett and Dave Carey, media personalities who have been high-profile supporters and champions of the Canadian CIO community for over two decades, ITMG has garnered a decade of impressive success. Paying forward and giving back continues to be the company's North Star guiding their journey ahead. For more information please visit https://theitmediagroup.com/.
