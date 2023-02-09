The Israel Ministry of Tourism - "Look towards the future and the possibilities that 2023 holds"

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - As we look towards the future and the possibilities that 2023 holds, it's time to start planning your next adventure. What better place to visit than the vibrant, diverse, and endlessly fascinating country of Israel. From the bustling streets and nightlife of Tel Aviv to the ancient corridors of Jerusalem, Israel offers something for everyone. Whether you're a history buff, a beach lover, culture seeker or a foodie, you'll find it all here. So, pack your bags, grab your camera, and get ready to discover why Israel should be at the top of your travel list for 2023.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (CNW Group/Consulate General of Israel) The Israel Ministry of Tourism (CNW Group/Consulate General of Israel) The Israel Ministry of Tourism (CNW Group/Consulate General of Israel) Enjoying the tranquility and some rays while floating on the Dead Sea. (CNW Group/Consulate General of Israel) Tel Aviv takes Pride in being a world-class city. (CNW Group/Consulate General of Israel) The Wall of Jerusalem - outside the Jaffa Gate and Tower of David within the Byzantine fortress. (CNW Group/Consulate General of Israel)

Where to go:

1. The Ultimate Mediterranean Coastline - The Mediterranean coastline of Israel is a feast for the senses. Imagine white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters and a vibrant atmosphere that never stops. Tel Aviv known as "the city that never sleeps", is the perfect place to start your journey, where one can enjoy the sun, sand, and surf of some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, like Gordon beach or Frishman beach. The culinary scene in Tel Aviv is nothing short of amazing, with a variety of delicious flavors and styles from all around the world. At night, the city comes alive with a pulsating nightlife that will keep you dancing until the early hours of the morning. But it's not just about the party scene - Tel Aviv https://visit.tel-aviv.gov.il/ is also a city rich in culture, with world-class museums, galleries, and performance spaces. Come and experience the Mediterranean coastline of Israel and discover why Tel Aviv is a place where culture, cuisine, and nightlife meet.

2. Adventurous Desert - Experience the rugged beauty and unspoiled wilderness of the Negev desert in Israel. This vast and ancient desert is a paradise for adventure seekers, offering thrills like sand boarding down towering dunes, hiking well marked trails or mountain biking along camel paths carved into the sand, or simply exploring ancient canyons. But it's not just about the adrenaline rush - the Negev is also home to a rich cultural heritage and a unique culinary scene. Immerse yourself in the hospitality of the Bedouin people and discover the delicious flavors of traditional desert cuisine. The Negev desert is an unforgettable destination that offers a perfect blend of raw nature, adventure, wildlife, diversity of culture, and culinary experiences. Pack your comfortable hiking shoes and sun hat and come explore this amazing desert land in Israel.

3. Unique Cultural Experiences – recently announced as one of UNWTO 'tourist villages' Kfar Kama holds an ideal place to enhance the visit to Israel. Kfar Kama encompasses historic narrative about the Circassian community living near the Kfar Tabor, which was founded over 150 years ago by Muslim Circassians, emigrating to Israel from the Caucasus region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. The village, which is one of two such Circassian villages in Israel, (the other is Rehaniya), allows the tourist to travel through a time tunnel. The village is full of restaurants, family riding attractions, a dairy offering workshops on cheese making processes and the Circassian Heritage Conservation Center, which offers tours of the old village alleyways, a sound and light show, and tastings from the Circassian cuisine.

4. History was Never so Innovative - a New Visitors Center Opens at Tel Megiddo National Park. A new, state-of-the-art Visitors Center was recently officially opened at the Tel Megiddo National Park, promising tourists an enhanced visiting experience. The Visitors Center, which employs the latest technology, emphasizes the connection between Tel Megiddo and the Bible, alongside displays of historical artifacts. Tel Megiddo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the most excavated archaeological site in Israel over the years, overlooking about thirty different cities from various time periods in the history of the Land of Israel. Megiddo was one of the strongest and most important cities of Canaan. The remains of the palaces, temples, gates, and the city's sophisticated water system are evidence of its great power.

5. Jerusalem – A city of magic and radiance – Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and by far one of the most famous and fascinating cities in the world, where thousands of years of history resides seamlessly intertwined with modern day life. As a UNESCO recognized heritage site, discover the overwhelming power of this 3,000-year-old city, it's innumerable historic sites of great archaeological and those of faiths' significances. It's magical walkways and panoramic vistas that leave lasting impressions. It is said that one doesn't have to be religious to visit Jerusalem. A tour of the Old City of Jerusalem is an opportunity to answer the "curiosities" that most visitors have but is not all about history or faith. The modern side of Jerusalem is composed of a multitude of museums, an outdoor market that convert into a nightly youthful playground, modern architecture, cultural events, and of course the great shopping, cuisine, and vibrant nightlife, all mixed together into a fine cocktail of experiences that are uniquely Israeli.

About the Israel Ministry of Tourism:

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) is Israel's national tourism agency responsible for planning and implementing marketing and promotional initiatives to position Israel as a preferred travel destination. IMOT aims to increase tourism traffic to contribute to Israel's economy, and to enhance and diversify the visiting experience. IMOT works to promote Israel's impressive assortment of historical, cultural, culinary, and religious attractions – each the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. IMOT offices in North America are in: New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and Toronto, Canada.

For details on upcoming events and attractions in Israel, visit IMOT's website at israel.travel. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to receive the latest updates.

SOURCE Consulate General of Israel

For further information: Media Contact: Jerry Adler, Deputy Director for Canada/Director PR + Communications, Israel Ministry of Tourism, Tel. 416.964.3784 ext. 24, E-mail: [email protected]