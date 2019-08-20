The Isaac Foundation renews call for #AccessForAll, addresses urgent need for patient access to life-changing therapies

Andrew McFadyen is the founder of The Isaac Foundation, whose son Isaac was diagnosed with mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) VI, a rare and progressive genetic disease. With a first row seat to the plight of many Canadian families coping with rare diseases, McFadyen knows that even when treatment options exist, access to them can be slow and sometimes too late entirely. The Foundation believes that collaboration, with patients, caregivers, industry and government is the best way to address these challenges.

"If we believe in the possibility of exceptional healthcare, we have to work together to take care of these patients, and help elevate their voices," says McFadyen. "As hard as a diagnosis of a rare disease can be, it is exponentially more tragic when those patients can't access treatment that exists only because our current system struggles to keep pace with scientific discovery."

Patients, particularly rare disease patients and their families, facing challenges accessing treatment can connect directly with The Isaac Foundation and find more information at www.theisaacfoundation.com/accessforall.

The Isaac Foundation's television ads will begin airing across Canada on Tuesday, August 20.

About The Isaac Foundation

The Isaac Foundation is a Canadian-based charity and patient advocacy organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with rare diseases, and finding the cures patients need.

The Isaac Foundation was founded in 2007 to fund innovative research projects that aim to find a cure for Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS), a rare, debilitating and devastating disease. In the decade since The Isaac Foundation was founded, that mission has broadened to focus on research, patient support, and advocacy for patients seeking treatment for any rare disease.

Until those cures arrive, The Isaac Foundation will advocate on patients' behalf to ensure life-sustaining treatments are covered by Canada's health care systems.

