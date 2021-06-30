The Investments & Wealth Institute Brings New Accelerator Program to Advisors Looking to Advance their Practice

DENVER, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Investments & Wealth Institute® is proud to announce a new executive education program for advanced financial advisors looking to accelerate their level of expertise and become a Certified Private Wealth Advisor ® (CPWA®) in about three months.

The Wealth Management Accelerator Program kicks off on September 1, 2021. This program allows candidates to obtain the CPWA® curriculum through a highly structured cohort that includes scheduled weekly self-study, on-demand presentations, and videos. The program culminates with a 2.5-day in-person intensive December 6-8, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

"This program is for advanced professionals with a specific learning style – those who desire a bootcamp-style experience with high personal accountability. Compared to our more full-service CPWA offerings, the Accelerator experience emphases intense self-study, cohort engagement, and a curated content approach," said Devin Ekberg, CFA®, CIMA,® CPWA®, Chief Learning Officer, Investments & Wealth Institute.

Program benefits include:

World-class faculty and expert practitioners in the area of wealth management who have experience providing thorough and rigorous education and test preparation for the CPWA® certification.

Case study integration, more exam-like questions, and more targeted lectures to help candidates take the exam with confidence.

The CPWA Accelerator Pack test prep kit (a $495 value).

The program comprises 13 weeks of pre-planned, 1-hour modules, accompanied by on-demand presentations and videos. After completing the online, on-demand independent study, candidates will attend the two and half-day CPWA® in-person intensive workshop, which emphasizes practice exams, case studies, and targeted lectures to prepare candidates for passing the CPWA® certification exam.

The program cost is $5,995 and includes the test prep kit, the CPWA Accelerator Pack , a $495 value. The pack provides practice case study questions, study materials, free test retakes (if needed) and printed materials.

Advisors interested can learn more by attending an informational webinar Monday, July 12, 2021, 12:30 - 1 pm ET; or Monday, August 16, 2021, 1:30 - 2 pm ET. For more information on the webinars, or to register, visit: https://content.investmentsandwealth.org/2021-workshops-and-webinars

To learn more about the CPWA® Accelerator Program, visit https://content.investmentsandwealth.org/wm_accelerator_program

For morning information contact Devon Coquillard, Communications Manager at [email protected].

To learn more about the Institute, visit www.investmentsandwealth.org

