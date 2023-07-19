YANTAI, China, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- On the morning of July 13, the International Conference on Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development 2023 kicked off in Yantai. The conference was hosted by the People's Government of Shandong Province, co-sponsored by the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, the China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association (PhIRDA), the China Society for Drug Regulation and the Shandong Administration for Market Regulation and co-organized by the People's Government of Yantai and the Shandong Administration for Market Regulation, with the theme of "Innovation Leading the High-quality Development", with an aim to build a platform for cooperation and exchange and invite all circles to join the Yantai "industrial chain partnership" of biomedicine.

At the opening ceremony, the government of Yantai issued the award certificates to the innovative medical products manufacturers that met the industrial support policy in 2022, with a total bonus of 136 million Chinese yuan. Five innovative institutions and the first batch of health and medicine development sub-funds of Yantai were established, including the Institute of Life Science and Medical Health, the Yantai Innovation Institute of Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine, the National Key Laboratory of Luye Pharma Advanced Drug Delivery System, the Dongcheng Pharmaceutical National Enterprise Technology Center and Yantai Biomedicine Industry and Education Integration Community. A signing ceremony was held for 35 key projects with a total investment of 17.2 billion Chinese yuan.

In recent years, Yantai has taken different moves around the aim to build a demonstrative city for international life science innovation and accelerate its pace to create new fertile soil for the growth of biomedicine industry, a new highland for innovation and creativity and a new blue ocean for capital pooling. Yantai will also include the biomedicine industry into its "9+N" manufacture clustering and cultivation project and concentrate on setting up examples to achieve a new leap in its industrial ecology, take new steps towards industrial park construction, achieve a new speed in pharmaceutical development and new improvements in the guarantee of elements.

