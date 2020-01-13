The InterContinental® Toronto Yorkville's IGLOOsive Experience is Back by Popular Demand

Guests in the "Proof Pearl" Igloo, sponsored by Moët & Chandon, will enjoy a phenomenal and exclusive three-course culinary experience. The Red and Blue Igloos have a dedicated lounge tasting menu, perfect for enjoying light bites and drinks under the stars.

Just a few months ago, The InterContinental Toronto Yorkville completed a $12 million renovation to all 212 guest rooms and corridors. All guest rooms were completely overhauled with designs inspired by the hotels surroundings, such as the Royal Ontario Museum, the Gardiner Museum, the Royal Conservatory of Music and the upscale and fashionable neighbourhood; Yorkville.

"The upgrades to this year's Proof Igloo have been the cherry on top our 30 years of excellence here at the hotel," says Simon Chapman, General Manager of the InterContinental Toronto Yorkville. "After completing our extensive renovations, we're thrilled to enhance our offerings even more with this one-of-a-kind experience."

Guests looking to book their IGLOOsive experience can call 647-464-3310. The reservation line is open from 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. daily and igloos are available from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week until March 31, 2020.

For more information on the InterContinental Toronto Yorkville's IGLOOsive experience, please visit toronto.intercontinental.com .

The newly renovated InterContinental Toronto Yorkville is designed to fulfill every need of the global traveler. The 212-room, boutique hotel redefines luxury with sleek, yet invitingly designed interiors, ideal location, personalized customer service and access to meeting and event spaces. Located in the university and arts district of Yorkville, the vibrant hotel is within steps of trendy restaurants, high-end boutiques, and art galleries, as well as the University of Toronto and iconic museums. The hotel features Signatures Restaurant as well as Proof Bar and Patio. Reservations can be made at www.toronto.intercontinental.com or direct reservations can be made at 1-888-594-6835. The hotel is managed and operated under license by InterContinental® Hotels Group (Canada), Inc.

