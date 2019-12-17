The InterContinental® Toronto Centre Announces the Appointment of their New Executive Chef, Tim Dunnill

In addition to his impressive culinary expertise, Chef Dunnill also brings a passion for wine. He achieved his intermediate level of both the Wine and Service Education Trust (WSET) and the Court of Master Sommelier certifications and looks forward to applying his knowledge in an innovative way to enhance the overall food and beverage experience in the hotel.

Chef Dunnill aspires to create an unforgettable dining experience for guests of the InterContinental Toronto Centre by focusing on their feedback and adapting accordingly. He intends to leverage the relationships he has fostered with local suppliers to enhance the hotels offerings.

"We are excited that Chef Dunnill will be joining our team,'' says Alexi Hakim, General Manager of the InterContinental Toronto Centre. "His passion for creating exquisite food combined with excellent guest experience makes him the perfect fit to lead a professional team that strives to provide the highest quality of service to our guests from around the world."

Prior to joining the InterContinental Toronto Centre's team, Dunnill worked as Corporate Executive Chef at Pusateri's Fine Foods where he oversaw culinary operations and development of five locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Over the years he has honed his skills for crafting culinary visions for different properties, coaching and mentoring large teams and implementing strategies to improve restaurant performance.

Dunnill's career began in 1993 at the apprenticeship cooking program at George Brown College. He has since carved a path in the hospitality industry, leading the culinary experience at the Air Canada Centre, the Old Mill Inn, Proof Kitchen and Lounge, the Sheraton Gateway Hotel and the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

About InterContinental Toronto Centre

The InterContinental Toronto Centre is designed to fulfill every need of the global traveler. The 584 - room hotel brings together luxury, ideal location, and meeting facilities and personalized customer service. The hotel features Azure Restaurant & Bar and Spa InterContinental, a serene oasis offering a wide selection of spa treatments. Club InterContinental, an exclusive "hotel within a hotel" is designed with business travelers in mind. The three floors provide 91 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, private check-in, dedicated concierge and limousine service, a private lounge, library and boardroom. InterContinental Toronto Centre, the only hotel attached to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, overlooking scenic Lake Ontario, is set in the heart of Toronto's tourist attractions, theatre, restaurant, shopping and financial districts. Reservations can be made at www.torontocentre.intercontinental.com or direct reservations within Canada and US can be made at 1-800-422-7969 and worldwide reservations at 1-800-327-0200. The hotel is managed and operated under license by InterContinental® Hotels Group (Canada), Inc.

