The Instant Group continues its global expansion with new office in Mexico City

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Instant Group , the world's largest marketplace for flexible workspace, is extending its presence in Latin America to match the surging demand for flexible workspace, up 29 percent across the region and 163 percent in Mexico City year over year, according to Instant's data.

As part of The Instant Group's global marketplace strategy, the Mexico City market entry will extend the breadth of flexible products and services offered in region, including membership plans, virtual offices, meeting rooms, flexible office bookings, managed offices, data, and consulting services.

Tim Rodber, CEO of the Instant Group said: "This expansion into Mexico is another demonstration of Instant's commitment to a truly global marketplace that meets the needs of our customers worldwide. In 2023, we expanded with teams on the ground in Sweden, India and Africa, and we begin 2024 with Mexico City as our gateway into Latin America."

Luis Perez, Managing Director, LatAm, commented, "Mexico has a thriving serviced office industry. The country is rapidly becoming a prime destination for nearshoring operations in the Americas, thus presenting exceptional opportunities for Instant. The new office in Mexico City allows us to help current and future clients more locally, delivering services within a growing region."

About The Instant Group

The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include; Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover, and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Sydney. Across the Americas, Instant coverage includes Atlanta; Buenos Aires; Charlotte; Chicago; Dallas; Durham, NC; Jacksonville; Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles; Miami; Philadelphia; Salt Lake City; San Francisco; Santiago; and Quito.

