Panelists will explore how artificial intelligence can help support and transform higher education.

QUÉBEC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is pleased to act as host and organizer of the upcoming Strategic Leaders Global Summit, the Council of Graduate Schools' annual conference, which will be held in the city of Québec from September 28 to 30, 2025.

The 17th edition of the conference will bring its focus to bear on a burning issue in higher education: The role of artificial intelligence (IA) in universities. This highly anticipated event is sponsored by the Council of Graduate Schools, the Fonds de recherche du Québec and the Université du Québec, with support from the Consulat général de France à Québec.

University leaders from all over the world expected to attend

The summit will draw numerous university leaders, together with representatives of political authorities as well as senior administrators from the four corners of the globe. International collaboration is among the hallmarks of this conference.

"By bringing together influential voices in higher education from all over the world, we play an active part in redefining the future of our universities. This summit is an exceptional opportunity for dialogue and collective innovation, and it will heighten the visibility of the INRS, the city of Québec and Quebec as a whole on the international stage," said Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Chief Executive Officer of the INRS.

During the two days of presentations and workshops, the INRS will welcome more than 50 influential people from its Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre, located in the heart of the city of Québec.

AI in the service of higher education

The 2025 edition of the Strategic Leaders Global Summit will provide an opportunity to learn about the latest innovations as well as the ethical, pedagogical and technological challenges that lie at the interface between IA and education. While the focus is often on the challenges that AI poses for education, the conference will explore the strengths and new horizons being charted with these emerging technologies.

"With the organization of this high-profile international event, the INRS has distinguished itself as a key actor in the continuing reflection on artificial intelligence and its impact on the student experience," said Philippe-Edwin Bélanger, Director of the Service des études supérieures et de la réussite étudiante (SESRE - Graduate Studies and Student Success Office) at the INRS. "AI already exerts a huge influence on the university community, and it will continue to advance the development of practices in higher education. Our establishments must appropriate this paradigm change in order to stay agile and innovative."

At the conclusion of the conference, a document on principles and actions will be made public. Jointly created by conference attendees, this document's legacy will be to serve as a point of reference for future reflections in higher education.

Practical information

Date: September 28 to 30, 2025

Location: INRS Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre

Theme: Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Support Student Success. [L'intelligence artificielle et les technologies émergentes au service de la réussite des étudiants .]

.] To view the program description [in English]: 2025 Strategic Leaders Global Summit: Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Support Student Success

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training across several strategic sectors in Quebec. Founded in 1969, its mission is to actively contribute to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. The INRS ranks first in Quebec in research intensity. Its five interdisciplinary research and training centres, located in the city of Québec and in Montreal, Laval, Varennes, and Charlevoix, focus their efforts on the following strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre); and Ruralités durables (a centre currently under development). The INRS boasts a community of almost 1,500 members, including students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

About the Council of Graduate Schools

The Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) is an organization of approximately 460 institutions of higher education in the United States and Canada engaged in graduate education, research, and the preparation of candidates for advanced degrees. The organization's mission is to improve and advance graduate education, which it accomplishes through advocacy in the federal policy arena, research, and the development and dissemination of best practices. (Source: https://cgsnet.org/press-releases/10-awardees-announced-for-project-to-increase-phd-student-success).

