CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), the University of South Africa (UNISA) and iThemba LABS/NRF are pleased to announce the official implementation of their strategic partnership, which paves the way to strong scientific and academic collaboration between Quebec, the Cape Province, and South Africa.

Photo prise au parlement provincial du Cap-Occidental. De gauche à droite : Professeur Mohamed Chaker, INRS, Professeure PulengLenka-Bula, Vice Chancellor de l'UNISA, M Christopher Skeete, ministre des relations internationales et de la francophonie du Québec, Mme Anroux Marais, Western Cape minister of police oversight and community safety oversight, Professeur Malik Maaza UNISA/iThemba Labs, Professeur Mpho Ngoepe, Vice Principal Research, Innovation, commercialization & postgraduates(UNISA), (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)) Photo prise à la 12e Conférence des chefs de gouvernement des régions partenaires en Afrique du Sud. De gauche à droite : Professeure Kulbir Ghuman et Professeur Mohamed Chaker (INRS), M Christopher Skeete, ministre des relations internationales et de la francophonie du Québec, M Philippe-Edwin Bélanger (INRS), M Iya Touré délégué général du Québec à Dakar, Dominic Marcotte, sous-ministre adjoint et chef du protocole du gouvernement. (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

The official ceremony was held at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in Cape Town, in the presence of Christopher Skeete, the Minister of International Relations and de la Francophonie of Quebec; Anroux Marais, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety; Iya Touré, Quebec's Delegate General in Dakar; Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Vice-Chancellor of UNISA; Philippe-Edwin Bélanger, Director of the International Office of INRS, Professors Mohamed Chaker and Kulbir Kaur Ghuman from INRS; Professor Mpho Ngoepe Vice Principal: research, innovation, commercialization & postgraduates of UNISA; and Professor Malik Maaza, UNESCO-UNISA Africa chair in Nanosciences & Nanotech. This academic and governmental delegation highlights the importance of this collaboration for the advancement of scientific knowledge.

"The alliance between INRS, UNISA and iThemba LABS/NRF demonstrates that science is a powerful vehicle for cooperation and a driver of innovation between nations. This sharing of expertise and skills will enrich collaborative projects, and it marks a further step toward building a special relationship with South Africa and the Western Cape region." – Christopher Skeete, Minister of International Relations and de La Francophonie

A partnership with far-reaching implications

This new partnership on the African continent confirms INRS's role as a key global research player and reflects its commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and innovation through research and graduate training.

"INRS is proud to be associated with such prestigious partners as UNISA and iThemba LABS/NRF. This agreement will create new opportunities for our researchers and student members, and it perfectly illustrates our conviction that research knows no borders when it comes to meeting the challenges of our time." – Philippe-Edwin Bélanger, Director of the International Office at INRS

The three institutions will work jointly by sharing their complementary areas of expertise, notably in the fields of nanoscience, advanced materials, energy, health, and quantum technologies, in an effort to support training for future scientists and promote the advancement of fundamental science and innovation.

"This collaboration between INRS, UNISA and iThemba LABS/NRF marks an important milestone in our shared commitment to leading-edge research and international training. Together, we're building bridges between scientists from Africa and Quebec to foster a culture of open and inclusive science focused on addressing key global issues." – Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Africa (UNISA)

Through this agreement, the partners reaffirm their shared commitment to addressing large-scale scientific and societal challenges, while promoting meaningful dialogue between research communities from the Global North and Global South.

Highlights

The implementation of the partnership will facilitate:

Mobility opportunities for students and researchers between Quebec and South Africa.

The development of joint training activities and bilateral seminars.

Collaborative research projects in nanoscience and nanotechnologies.

The sharing of leading-edge scientific infrastructures, notably those of iThemba LABS/NRF and the Énergie, Matériaux et Télécommunications Research Centre (EMT) at INRS.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training across several strategic sectors in Quebec. Founded in 1969, its mission is to actively contribute to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS ranks first in Quebec in research intensity. Its five interdisciplinary research and training centres, located in the city of Québec and in Montreal, Laval, Varennes, and Charlevoix, focus their efforts on the following strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre); and Ruralités durables (a centre currently under development). The INRS boasts a community of almost 1,500 members, including students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

About UNISA

Founded in 1873, the University of South Africa (UNISA) -- the country's oldest university -- celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2024. With a presence in all nine South African provinces and in Ethiopia, supported by the African Union, UNISA serves more than 450,000 students from diverse backgrounds. A major institution in distance education, it awards 12.8% of all degrees conferred by South Africa's public universities and counts two Nobel laureates among its alumni. In the field of nanosciences and nanotechnologies, UNISA notably includes iNanoWSter and the UNESCO–UNISA–iThemba LABS–NRF (U2ACN2) Chair.

About iThemba LABS

iThemba LABS (Laboratory for Accelerator Based Sciences) is the largest facility of the National Research Foundation (NRF) in South Africa. Comprising two sites -- the main one located in the Western Cape -- the centre houses a 200 MeV separated-sector cyclotron, the most powerful on the African continent. iThemba LABS is recognized by the IAEA as a centre of excellence for training in accelerator sciences in Africa. In addition to its research and training mission, the laboratory plays a major role in the global production of radioisotopes used in health care, pharmaceutical research, and industrial applications.

