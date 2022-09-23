The Inquest into the Death of First Nation 16 Year-Old Devon Freeman Will Finally Begin on September 26, 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The inquest into the death of Devon Freeman, a First Nation youth, is finally set to begin on September 26, 2022.

In April 2018, Devon's body was found hanging from a tree only meters from the backdoor of his group home. Devon had been missing for more than six (6) months. Devon was a Crown ward and in the care of the Hamilton Children's Aid Society at the time.

Even though Devon was a member of the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, the First Nation never knew he was missing and was not advised when his body was found.

An inquest into Devon's life and death will finally begin on September 26, 2022. The jury will hear from nearly 30 witnesses, some of whom were part of Devon's care team leading up to his disappearance in October 2017. The jury will also hear from witnesses who will speak to the critical systemic changes necessary to protect children and youth like Devon from slipping through the cracks. The inquest will conclude on October 21, 2022.

This will be open to the public and will be live webcast at https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-touching-on-the-death-of-devon-freeman/. The first day will take place on Georgina Island with the balance of the inquest taking place in Hamilton, Ontario.

Shannon Crate, Band Representative for Georgina Island, states as follows:

"This is an opportunity to create better outcomes for all children. This includes kids involved in the mental health system, the justice system and the child welfare system. We want this inquest to be different – we want more than recommendations. We want meaningful change. Devon died leaving behind a very important message. It is now our responsibility to act on it. The testimony and evidence that will be given during this inquest will shine a light on the direction we need to take to protect kids like him and many other First Nations children."

(Shannon was Devon's Band Representative and is the current Band Representative)

