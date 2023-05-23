The Innovate. Travel. Canada. coalition welcomes Verified Traveller Program Announcement by the Government of Canada

The Innovate. Travel. Canada. coalition issued the following statement following the federal Minister of Transport's announcement of a new Verified Traveller program:

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovate. Travel. Canada. ("ITC") welcomes the Government of Canada's decision to introduce a new Verified Traveller program to improve the security screening experience for eligible travellers. This forward-thinking initiative represents a significant step toward ensuring that passengers can navigate through Canadian airports safely, swiftly, and efficiently – enabling them to reach their destinations faster.

As a Coalition of business leaders whose operations rely on seamless travel, we want to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to working hand-in-hand with government and our partners in the aviation sector to make this new program a resounding success. Our coalition is fully dedicated to lending our expertise to support the implementation and ongoing refinement of this program, including through an expansion of eligible travellers and airports so more Canadians can have access to faster screening.

We commend the Minister of Transport's proactive approach in addressing the needs of Canadian travellers and will continue to collaborate with the federal government to find innovative solutions to help smooth the traveller experience through long-term technology-based solutions.

About Innovate. Travel. Canada .

Innovate. Travel. Canada. is a collective of business leaders joining forces to ensure Toronto is a global beacon of air travel. The coalition will advocate for long-term innovative and technology-based initiatives to help Toronto Pearson remain a world-class airport, leading Canada's largest city into the future.

The coalition comprises Toronto-based organizations, business leaders and city builders. Pearson Airport is Canada's welcome mat, and the coalition's membership, diverse by design, has a vested interest in making a positive first impression for visitors from all over the world.

SOURCE Innovate. Travel. Canada.

For further information: Ciara Dushnisky, [email protected]