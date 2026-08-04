The Infrastructure Under America's Busiest Spaceport Was Built for Another Era. New Legislation Would Let Private Companies Help Modernize It.

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - As commercial space activity accelerates, the physical backbone of America's spaceports, the roads, utilities, pipelines, and facilities that every mission depends on, is straining under demand it was never designed to carry. A new bipartisan-sponsored bill in Congress would create a framework to fix that by letting private companies voluntarily help modernize shared infrastructure at NASA centers, and one commercial operator at Kennedy Space Center has stepped forward to back it. Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), which operates the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready Mach 2+ supersonic aircraft, has announced its support for the Space Ready 2.0 Act, positioning the company within a policy conversation that also surrounds names like Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB), L3Harris (NYSE: LHX), Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), and Karman Holdings (NYSE: KRMN).

Key Takeaways

A commercial operator backs new spaceport legislation. Starfighters Space announced its support for the Space Ready 2.0 Act, introduced in the U.S. House as H.R. 9651 and in the U.S. Senate as S. 4905, which would let NASA work with public and private entities to improve shared infrastructure at NASA centers, including Kennedy Space Center.

Starfighters Space announced its support for the Space Ready 2.0 Act, introduced in the U.S. House as H.R. 9651 and in the U.S. Senate as S. 4905, which would let NASA work with public and private entities to improve shared infrastructure at NASA centers, including Kennedy Space Center. Private investment, no new federal spending. The proposed pilot program would enable voluntary private contributions toward eligible infrastructure projects without establishing a new federal spending program.

The proposed pilot program would enable voluntary private contributions toward eligible infrastructure projects without establishing a new federal spending program. The problem is real and growing. Kennedy Space Center has become a multi-user spaceport serving NASA, commercial launch providers, research organizations, and other government users, straining infrastructure built for an earlier era of spaceflight.

Kennedy Space Center has become a multi-user spaceport serving NASA, commercial launch providers, research organizations, and other government users, straining infrastructure built for an earlier era of spaceflight. Starfighters has a direct stake. The company has expanded its operations at Kennedy Space Center and relies on shared infrastructure to support its high-speed flight operations, space research, payload testing, and future air-launch development.

The company has expanded its operations at Kennedy Space Center and relies on shared infrastructure to support its high-speed flight operations, space research, payload testing, and future air-launch development. A distinctive platform. Starfighters operates a fleet of F-104 aircraft capable of sustained Mach 2+ speeds, configurable for air-launched payloads, pilot training, and RDT&E across hypersonics, missile defense, microgravity science, and defense systems.

What the Legislation Would Do

Starfighters Space announced its support for the Space Ready 2.0 Act, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives as H.R. 9651 by Congressman Mike Haridopolos and in the U.S. Senate as S. 4905 by Senator Ashley Moody. The proposed legislation would authorize NASA to establish a pilot program allowing the agency to work with public and private entities to improve shared infrastructure at NASA centers, including Kennedy Space Center. Crucially, the program would enable voluntary contributions toward eligible infrastructure projects without establishing a new federal spending program. Details are available through the company's newsroom.

The mechanism is what makes the bill notable. Rather than appropriating new federal money, it would create a structure through which private companies that use and depend on spaceport infrastructure could voluntarily help fund its modernization. For an operator whose business relies on that infrastructure every day, that is not an abstract policy question; it is a practical framework for solving a problem the company encounters directly.

Why It Matters for the Spaceport, and for Starfighters

Kennedy Space Center has evolved from a NASA facility into a multi-user spaceport supporting NASA missions, commercial launch providers, space companies, research organizations, and other government users. As activity on the spaceport continues to increase, modern and resilient roads, utilities, pipelines, facilities, and other shared infrastructure are becoming increasingly important to mission readiness and operational reliability. The demands placed on that infrastructure today bear little resemblance to those of the Apollo or early Shuttle eras for which much of it was built.

Starfighters framed its support in exactly those operational terms. "As a commercial operator at Kennedy Space Center, we see firsthand how infrastructure built for an earlier era of spaceflight is now supporting a growing mix of government and commercial space operations," said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space. "The Space Ready 2.0 Act would provide a practical framework for NASA and its commercial partners to work together to modernize the shared infrastructure on which their missions depend, without creating a new federal spending program. Maintaining modern and reliable spaceport infrastructure is essential to supporting continued growth on the Space Coast and preserving American leadership in space."

The company's stake is concrete. Starfighters Space has expanded its operations at Kennedy Space Center and relies on shared infrastructure to support its high-speed flight operations, space research, payload testing, and future air-launch development activities. In backing the legislation, Starfighters joins other commercial space companies and Space Coast stakeholders supporting the bill and its goal of enabling voluntary private-sector participation in infrastructure improvements that directly support NASA and commercial missions.

The Company Behind the Position

What gives Starfighters a distinctive voice in this conversation is its unusual platform. The company operates a fleet of F-104 aircraft based at NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the Midland Air and Space Port in Texas, and describes itself as the only company in the world with the commercial capability to fly at sustained Mach 2+ speeds for a variety of aerospace applications. Those iconic F-104 jets are configurable as a platform for air-launched payloads, for training pilots, and to support research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) for hypersonic technologies, missile defense systems, microgravity science, spaceflight hardware, advanced materials, and defense electronic systems.

That breadth is why infrastructure matters so directly to Starfighters. A company running high-speed flight operations, payload testing, and air-launch development is dependent on reliable runways, utilities, and facilities in a way a pure launch provider or a satellite operator may not be. Its support for the Space Ready 2.0 Act flows straight from that operational reality, and it aligns the company with a broader Space Coast effort to keep the physical foundation of American spaceflight current with the pace of activity now running through it.

The Broader Space and Defense Landscape

Starfighters operates at the intersection of commercial space, hypersonics, and defense testing, a set of themes drawing significant investor and government attention even through a volatile stretch for the sector. The broader space complex sold off sharply following the June 2026 initial public offering of a major private launch company, and many space and defense-technology names traded well below their early-2026 highs into mid-year, even as underlying contract activity remained strong. The four companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. They are far larger and more established than Starfighters, are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Starfighters Space, Inc., and their results are not indicative of Starfighters's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB)

Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company providing launch services and space systems, and it has become one of the most closely watched names in the sector. In July 2026 it was awarded a US$266 million contract with the U.S. Space Force tied to suborbital and hypersonics testing, joined the National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 1 roster, and drew an analyst upgrade, even as its shares remained volatile and well off their early-year highs amid the broad space-sector selloff. Rocket Lab is included as context for the launch-and-hypersonics-testing end of the market that overlaps with Starfighters's own RDT&E focus, on a far larger scale.

L3Harris (NYSE: LHX)

L3Harris is a large defense-technology prime with a broad portfolio spanning missiles, space, communications, and electronic systems, including a growing hypersonics and missile business. In 2026 the company posted a second-quarter earnings beat, raised its guidance, and traded near the stronger end of the defense complex as military-modernization demand held up. L3Harris is referenced as an established defense prime operating in the same hypersonics, missile-defense, and space-systems themes that Starfighters's testing platform supports, at a vastly larger and diversified scale.

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS)

Leidos is a defense, intelligence, and technology-services company with a significant presence in national-security programs spanning air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. In 2026 it secured new national-security and missile-defense-related work, including a partnership tied to missile-defense satellite payloads, and announced capital returns to shareholders, even as its shares declined earlier in the year alongside the broader defense group. Leidos is included as context for the defense-and-national-security services layer that surrounds the testing and evaluation work Starfighters's platform is built to support.

Karman Holdings (NYSE: KRMN)

Karman Holdings is a space-and-defense systems supplier focused on hypersonics and strategic missile defense, space and launch, and tactical missile systems, providing propulsion, payload-protection, and interstage hardware. The company reported record 2025 revenue, raised its 2026 guidance, and was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 in July 2026, though its shares, like much of the group, traded down on the year amid the sector pullback. Karman is the closest thematic reference to the hypersonics-and-missile-defense end of Starfighters's addressable RDT&E markets, as a components-and-subsystems supplier rather than a testing-platform operator.

What to Watch

For Starfighters, the near-term markers around this announcement are as much legislative as operational. The most direct is the progress of the Space Ready 2.0 Act itself through the House and Senate, where H.R. 9651 and S. 4905 would need to advance through committee and floor consideration, an uncertain path for any bill. Beyond the legislation, watch for continued expansion of the company's operations at Kennedy Space Center, for progress on its air-launch development and hypersonic and defense testing activities, and for any additional Space Coast or federal engagement that builds on this positioning.

The strategic logic of the announcement is sound: a company whose operations depend on spaceport infrastructure has a genuine interest in seeing that infrastructure modernized, and lending its voice to a bipartisan-sponsored framework that would enable it is a low-cost, on-message way to participate in the policy conversation. The cautions are the ordinary ones. Support for a bill is not the same as its passage, the legislation may or may not advance, and Starfighters remains a small-cap company in a volatile sector executing an ambitious operational plan. But the announcement reinforces the company's identity as an established, expanding operator at the heart of the nation's busiest spaceport, at a moment when the infrastructure of American spaceflight, and who pays to modernize it, is becoming a live question.

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Article Source:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc., "Starfighters Space Supports Space Ready 2.0 Act to Modernize Shared Infrastructure at NASA Centers," August 4, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Pending Legislation. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Space Ready 2.0 Act (H.R. 9651 and S. 4905) and its potential effects, spaceport infrastructure modernization, Starfighters Space's operations, air-launch development, hypersonic and defense testing capabilities, and business prospects. The Space Ready 2.0 Act is proposed legislation that has been introduced but not enacted; there is no assurance it will be passed in any form, on any timeline, or that any resulting pilot program would benefit Starfighters Space, Inc. References to members of Congress and the bill are factual descriptions of the legislation and the company's stated position and do not represent a political endorsement by the publisher. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including legislative, regulatory, permitting, operational, development-timeline, competitive, capital, and market risks. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Readers should refer to Starfighters Space, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Rocket Lab, L3Harris, Leidos, and Karman Holdings are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Starfighters Space, Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, operations, and business model. Their contracts, programs, results, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Starfighters Space, Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. The space and defense sector has been volatile, and industry data cited describes the sector generally and is subject to change.

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