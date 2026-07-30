New Zealand Just Handed RUA GOLD a Six-Month Permitting Clock: The Drills, the Studies, and the Community are Ready

Issued on behalf of RUA GOLD Inc.

Fast-Track designation for the Auld Creek Project confirms national significance, triggers a streamlined six-month expert panel review, and validates a development timeline that the company has been building toward since 2024.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - There is a moment in the life of every serious mining development project when the regulatory process stops being theoretical and becomes a countdown. For RUA GOLD Inc. and its Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project in the Reefton Goldfield of New Zealand's South Island, that moment arrived in August 2026. The New Zealand Government has formally designated Auld Creek as a Fast-Track Project under the Fast-Track Approvals Act, recognizing the project as one of national significance and triggering a streamlined six-month expert panel review process. For a company that has spent the past two years drilling aggressively, completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment, commissioning a Pre-Feasibility Study, and conducting over 800 engagements with community members, stakeholders, and regulators, the Fast-Track designation is not a surprise. It is a validation.

Companies mentioned: RUA GOLD Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM), KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) (OTCQB: KOGDF), Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD) (NYSE: EGO), Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR) (OTCQX: ELRFF)

Key Takeaways

National significance confirmed. The New Zealand Government's designation of Auld Creek as a Fast-Track Project confirms the project meets the criteria of regional or national significance, replacing a fragmented multi-statute approvals process with a single six-month expert panel review.

800 community engagements completed. The company has documented over 800 interactions with community members, stakeholders, and regulators since November 2025 -- building the consultation record the expert panel will rely upon.

PFS targeted Q4 2026. Mining consultancy groups Mining One and Pitch Black are advancing the Pre-Feasibility Study, which will serve as the principal technical document supporting the substantive Fast-Track application.

NZ$240 million regional economic contribution. The proposed underground operation is expected to employ approximately 200 people and contribute an estimated NZ$240 million to the regional economy over an initial mine life of up to eight years.

A central processing hub in the making. The project design includes the potential to establish a processing hub capable of supporting future mining developments across the broader Reefton district.

What Fast-Track Designation Actually Means

The Fast-Track Approvals Act consolidates approvals previously required separately under the Resource Management Act, the Conservation Act, the Wildlife Act, and the Crown Minerals Act into a single process, with a single expert panel, a single submission, and a single determination. To qualify, a project must demonstrate regional or national significance. The New Zealand Government's designation of Auld Creek confirms that standard has been met.

RUA GOLD is not starting from scratch. Studies covering water quality, ecology, landscape and visual effects, air quality, traffic, socio-economic impacts, geochemistry, erosion and sediment control, and mine closure planning are either complete or well advanced. The company has retained leading environmental, social, and technical experts across multiple disciplines. With 800 community and stakeholder engagements documented, the consultation record is deep.

"It is very encouraging to see the Auld Creek Project recognised by the New Zealand regulators as one of national significance, allowing us to participate in the Fast Track Approvals process. This significantly derisks and confirms our timeline for development of the Project," said Simon Delander, Vice President of RUA GOLD.

The Project Behind the Permit

Auld Creek is RUA GOLD's primary development asset, situated in a district that historically produced over two million ounces of gold at grades between nine and fifty grams per tonne. The project hosts gold alongside antimony, a critical mineral formally designated as strategically important by both the U.S. and Canadian governments, whose supply chain has been dominated by China. The PEA completed in early 2026 outlined compelling economics at current gold and antimony prices, and the Pre-Feasibility Study underway is expected to deliver a more rigorous picture incorporating an expanded resource base. The project is proposed as an underground operation with an initial mine life of up to eight years, employing approximately 200 people and contributing an estimated NZ$240 million to the regional economy.

The North Island Story: Glamorgan

While Auld Creek advances through the Fast-Track process, RUA GOLD's Glamorgan Project on the North Island is building toward its own exploration inflection. Located in the Hauraki district adjacent to OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga project, Glamorgan has seen eighteen months of systematic surface exploration identify geological features extending three kilometres north that are geologically analogous to neighbouring discoveries, alongside four major gold-arsenic anomalies each trending approximately four kilometres in length. A drill program targeting those anomalies was planned for 2026. Results from that program will determine whether Glamorgan advances to become the second development-stage asset in RUA GOLD's portfolio.

The New Zealand Gold Names Investors Are Watching

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM)

Newmont operates the Waihi gold mine on New Zealand's North Island and is the world's largest gold company by production. In Q2 2026, the company delivered approximately 1.3 million attributable gold ounces and generated record second-quarter free cash flow of $2.2 billion. The company returned $1.9 billion to shareholders in the period and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.261 per share. Newmont's sustained commitment to New Zealand gold production validates that the country's geology and regulatory environment can support commercially successful large-scale mining.

KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) (OTCQB: KOGDF)

KO Gold holds four 100%-owned exploration permits in the Otago Gold District on New Zealand's South Island, covering approximately 400 square kilometres including ground adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine. The company listed on the OTCQB Venture Market in March 2026 and has invested over C$3 million in exploration and drilling across its Otago permits. KO Gold illustrates the growing junior capital arriving in New Zealand at every stage of the development cycle.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD) (NYSE: EGO)

Eldorado operates underground gold mines across southeastern Europe and provides the most instructive template for what a disciplined junior-to-producer achieves by combining high-grade underground assets with rigorous permitting and community engagement in complex regulatory jurisdictions. In Q2 2026, Eldorado reported gold production of approximately 123,000 ounces, with the Skouries copper-gold project targeting first ore in late 2026 and commercial production in Q1 2027. Eldorado's consistent message that high-grade underground gold in demanding regulatory environments can reach production through patience, preparation, and stakeholder engagement maps almost precisely onto what RUA GOLD is attempting at Auld Creek.

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR) (OTCQX: ELRFF)

Gold Road discovered the Gruyere Gold Deposit in Western Australia, developed it in a 50/50 joint venture with Gold Fields, and has been producing gold since 2019. The company delivered 165,000 attributable gold ounces in 2025 from Gruyere. Gold Road's trajectory from discovery through permitting, JV formation, construction, and production is the most direct available precedent for the path RUA GOLD is seeking to execute in New Zealand. Its market re-rating through each of those stages reflects how the investment community values disciplined execution against a defined development plan in a transparent regulatory environment.

These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance.

What to Watch

The Fast-Track designation starts a defined clock. The substantive application will be submitted later in 2026, supported by the completed PFS. The expert panel has six months to issue its determination. For investors, the key milestones are the PFS completion in Q4 2026, the substantive application submission, the panel determination timeline, and ongoing Glamorgan drill results arriving in parallel. RUA GOLD has done the work to arrive at this moment. Whether the expert panel ultimately grants the permits will be determined by the quality of the application that follows.

CONTINUED... Learn more about RUA GOLD Inc. at: https://ruagold.com

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

The best positioning happens before the crowd catches on. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they form, so you see attention building instead of chasing it. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Sources

RUA GOLD Inc. -- Fast-Track designation announcement, August 2026. New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals Act (2024). RUA GOLD Inc. -- Preliminary Economic Assessment, May 2026; PFS commenced. Newmont Corporation -- Q2 2026 results, July 23, 2026. KO Gold Inc. -- OTCQB listing commencement, March 23, 2026. Eldorado Gold Corporation -- Q2 2026 operational update. Gold Road Resources Limited -- 2025 annual production results.

USA News Group | [email protected] |

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this publication should be considered personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation, and no communication from us should be deemed personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This article is being distributed by USA News Group, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has been paid a fee directly by RUA GOLD Inc. for RUA GOLD Inc. advertising and digital media services. MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been approved by RUA GOLD Inc. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

Market Equities and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of RUA GOLD Inc., but reserve the right to buy, sell, or hold shares of RUA GOLD Inc. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of RUA GOLD Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment.

Qualified Person Disclosure. The scientific and technical information in this article, including the Auld Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment and Mineral Resource Estimate, is derived from disclosure by RUA GOLD Inc. The qualified person for the Auld Creek NI 43-101 Technical Report is Simon Henderson of Mining One Consultants. Market Equities has not independently verified, and is not qualified to verify, the company's scientific or technical disclosure; readers should refer to the company's filed technical report and news releases for the complete data, assumptions, and qualified-person statements.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Auld Creek project referenced in this article is preliminary in nature. A PEA is a conceptual, early-stage economic study that includes inferred mineral resources, which are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. The PEA does not constitute a mineral reserve, a Pre-Feasibility Study, or a Feasibility Study, and mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The net present value, internal rate of return, production profile, mine life, and metal-price assumptions described are estimates only and may change materially in any subsequent study. Exploration and development are inherently uncertain, and there is no assurance that the drill program will expand the resource, that a Pre-Feasibility Study will confirm the PEA's economics, that Fast-Track referral or any permit will be granted, or that the project will be developed or achieve production. References to other companies' resources, reserves, production, financings, government loans, or economic studies describe those companies only and are not indicative of RUA GOLD's own prospects.

Eagle Eye Disclosure. Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Data provided in the platform is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.

SOURCE USA News Group